Why Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Fans Were Sent Into A Frenzy Over Scarecrows

Taylor Swift is certainly no stranger to the repercussions of the rumor mill. A recent rumor, however, was sparked due to one seriously surprising source: scarecrows. Everyone is talking about Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship as of late. And, many folks would jump at the chance to see them on a date IRL. So, when fans heard that the power couple was visiting a New Canaan, Connecticut restaurant, they rushed to the scene in hopes of seeing the beloved stars. In reality, though, Swift and Kelce were nowhere to be found. Instead, there were scarecrows modeled to look like the celebs.

Two scarecrows that were dressed to look like the stars with a football helmet and guitar in tow were set up outside of the Elm restaurant in preparation for a local scarecrow-building contest. Surely some cute, pop culture-referential scarecrows could draw a few folks to a restaurant. Yet, it was impossible to anticipate just how good this advertising would really be. Hundreds of people heard that these scarecrows were actually the real deal and gathered outside waiting for the stars to leave the restaurant.