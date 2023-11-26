The Touching Words The Olsen Twins Had For Full House Cast At Bob Saget's Funeral
Bob Saget's tragic passing had a huge impact on family and fans alike — including his on-screen family from "Full House." Saget gained widespread recognition for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House," which aired from 1987 to 1995. Saget's portrayal of the widowed father of three daughters heavily contrasted with his raunchy career as a comedian. His stand-up comedy, known for its explicit and edgy content, provided a stark contrast to his television-dad persona. After all, in addition to "Full House," Saget hosted the wholesome "America's Funniest Home Videos" for nearly a decade.
In January 2022, Saget was found dead in his hotel room while on his comedy tour, "I Don't Do Negative." John Stamos, who co-starred as Uncle Jesse on "Full House," apparently fell to his knees after finding out the news. He later opened up about the cast's mourning and Saget's memorial service on "The Howard Stern Show." The occasion was unintentionally turned into a "Full House" reunion, as all of the main cast members gathered to pay their respects to Saget.
Stamos said that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who portrayed "Michelle Tanner" in the series, shared words that were exactly what everyone needed to hear. This heartfelt moment came after the Olsen twins previously held a tense relationship with other members of the "Full House" cast as, after successful childhood acting careers, the Olsen twins had retreated from Hollywood life.
The Olsen twins were distanced from the Full House cast
When the "Fuller House" reboot aired in 2016, there was one notable character missing: Michelle Tanner, portrayed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Spanning from 2016 to 2020, the revival starred original cast members Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber, with appearances from John Stamos, Bob Saget, and other "Full House" veterans. Stamos was particularly hurt by the Olsen twins' refusal to return to the series (per HuffPost).
As they entered adulthood, the Olsens famously stepped away from acting and entered the designer world. Mary-Kate and Ashley own "The Row," a luxury fashion line that they have dedicated their full attention to in recent years. However, following Bob Saget's passing in 2022, Mary-Kate and Ashley made it a point to reconnect with Stamos and the cast. On the "And That's What You Really Missed" podcast, Stamos shared that the Olsens told him any rumors about their discontent on "Full House" were false. "When Bob died, they came back. Oh my god. It was so beautiful," Stamos told InStyle. "They said things to us that meant so much to all of us."
Mary-Kate and Ashley also echoed these sentiments in their speech at Saget's memorial service, as Stamos explained on The Howard Stern Show. "We love you. We loved our childhood. We're grateful for you guys," Stamos recalled of the Olsen twins' heartwarming words. "We thank you for making those eight years so beautiful for us. We have such fond memories."
Bob's tragic passing brought the cast together
In March 2022, Bob Saget's family attorney shared that the police reports shed light on Saget's unexpected death. According to the attorney, Saget's passing was attributed to a fall in his hotel room that resulted in head trauma (via Entertainment Weekly). Saget was 65 years old.
The horrible loss quickly reunited John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as the rest of the "Full House" cast members. In a collective statement shared on Instagram, cast members including Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, and the Olsen twins expressed their sorrow. "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the heartbreaking statement read. "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls, and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly."
According to cast members, Saget was always at the heart of the group's interactions — including their cast group chats. Sweetin reminisced about her text exchanges with the late comedian, who would often take the conversation "sideways" and keep the jokes running: "Me and [Saget] would still be going and it would be like, 'I guess no one else is going to keep going with the joke" (per People). It's heartwarming to know that, despite their busy lives, the cast members keep up over text. It showcases the enduring bond that has persisted for over three decades. "Thirty-seven years, that's it — we're all stuck together," Sweetin said.