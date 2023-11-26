The Touching Words The Olsen Twins Had For Full House Cast At Bob Saget's Funeral

Bob Saget's tragic passing had a huge impact on family and fans alike — including his on-screen family from "Full House." Saget gained widespread recognition for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House," which aired from 1987 to 1995. Saget's portrayal of the widowed father of three daughters heavily contrasted with his raunchy career as a comedian. His stand-up comedy, known for its explicit and edgy content, provided a stark contrast to his television-dad persona. After all, in addition to "Full House," Saget hosted the wholesome "America's Funniest Home Videos" for nearly a decade.

In January 2022, Saget was found dead in his hotel room while on his comedy tour, "I Don't Do Negative." John Stamos, who co-starred as Uncle Jesse on "Full House," apparently fell to his knees after finding out the news. He later opened up about the cast's mourning and Saget's memorial service on "The Howard Stern Show." The occasion was unintentionally turned into a "Full House" reunion, as all of the main cast members gathered to pay their respects to Saget.

Stamos said that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who portrayed "Michelle Tanner" in the series, shared words that were exactly what everyone needed to hear. This heartfelt moment came after the Olsen twins previously held a tense relationship with other members of the "Full House" cast as, after successful childhood acting careers, the Olsen twins had retreated from Hollywood life.