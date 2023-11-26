Prince Harry Claimed The Royal Family Lied To Protect Prince William During Megxit

When Prince Harry called Meghan Markle to tell her about the statement that he hadn't signed off on being made public, she started crying. In the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries, it seemed to be the final breaking point. As Meghan put it, she realized that with that statement, "it's never going to stop. Every rumor, every negative thing, every lie, everything that I knew wasn't true and that the palace knew wasn't true [...] that was just being allowed to fester ... "

Meghan didn't always have that feeling about the royal family. During Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah in 2021, she talked about how she felt at first that she'd be protected by the royal family from the media before she and Harry got married.

And while Harry and Meghan's popularity in the U.K. plummeted with their separation from the royal family, when Meghan married into the royal family in May 2018, it was seen by many as a welcome modernization of the institution. Meghan was American, a divorcee, and biracial, something that just a generation or two before would have been inconceivable — just think of King Edward VIII who abdicated the throne to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. But Meghan's assumptions about what the royal family would do for her seem to have been misplaced, and less than two years after their wedding, Harry and Meghan had their final days as senior royals in March 2020.