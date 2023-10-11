Inside Harry And Meghan's Final Days As Senior Royals

One of the perks of being a senior royal is having a paid staff to attend to your every need, from cleaning up after you to managing your schedule to sending out statements and press releases on your behalf. While Prince Harry grew up being waited on, he had the awareness to appreciate how hard his staff worked to make his lifestyle possible. He and wife Meghan Markle also knew they would be losing the privilege of their services when they stepped down — and that several of their loyal retainers would soon be out of a job.

To show their gratitude to their staffers, the couple threw a luncheon. This final get-together, which took place in early March at a luxury hotel down the street from Buckingham Palace, was an emotional event. "They've all been through so much together and the staff have been working around the clock to make sure this last visit was as seamless as possible. Meghan and Harry really wanted to show their appreciation, they know how hard everyone has worked," a royal source told Page Six.

Days later, Markle and Harry attended the Commonwealth Day service — their final royal engagement. When it was time to say goodbye to the tam once and for all, there was no shortage of tears. As Omid Scobie and Carolyn Duran shared in "Finding Freedom" (via the Mirror), Markle reportedly embraced one staffer and said, "I can't believe this."