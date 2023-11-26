Michael Jordan's Wedding To Second Wife Yvette Prieto Cost Millions

Now that he is out of the limelight, basketball legend Michael Jordan has been enjoying life with his second wife, Yvette Prieto. Jordan and Prieto met at a club in 2006, and from there, their relationship took time to blossom. After dating for three years, it was reported that the couple moved in together in 2009 (per Hello!). Jordan proposed to Prieto on Christmas Day in 2011, and in 2013, they finally tied the knot in a star-studded wedding.

In 2014, they welcomed twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel, who are the youngest of Jordan's five children. He has three children from his previous marriage to Juanita Vanoy: Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine. Jordan and Vanoy married in 1989, just a few years after the pro baller joined the ranks of the NBA as an up-and-coming star. After 17 years of marriage, they split in 2002. Their divorce settlement was one of the most expensive celebrity divorces at the time, as Juanita reportedly received $168 million after her separation from the Chicago Bulls starter (via Sports Keeda).

In his second marriage, the retired all-star has maintained a more secluded and low-key lifestyle. However, there was nothing low-key about Jordan and Prieto's lavish wedding in Palm Beach. Many details of the private ceremony have been kept under wraps, but this hasn't stopped fans from seeking out more information about the extravaganza — including its hefty price tag.