Michael Jordan's Wedding To Second Wife Yvette Prieto Cost Millions
Now that he is out of the limelight, basketball legend Michael Jordan has been enjoying life with his second wife, Yvette Prieto. Jordan and Prieto met at a club in 2006, and from there, their relationship took time to blossom. After dating for three years, it was reported that the couple moved in together in 2009 (per Hello!). Jordan proposed to Prieto on Christmas Day in 2011, and in 2013, they finally tied the knot in a star-studded wedding.
In 2014, they welcomed twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel, who are the youngest of Jordan's five children. He has three children from his previous marriage to Juanita Vanoy: Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine. Jordan and Vanoy married in 1989, just a few years after the pro baller joined the ranks of the NBA as an up-and-coming star. After 17 years of marriage, they split in 2002. Their divorce settlement was one of the most expensive celebrity divorces at the time, as Juanita reportedly received $168 million after her separation from the Chicago Bulls starter (via Sports Keeda).
In his second marriage, the retired all-star has maintained a more secluded and low-key lifestyle. However, there was nothing low-key about Jordan and Prieto's lavish wedding in Palm Beach. Many details of the private ceremony have been kept under wraps, but this hasn't stopped fans from seeking out more information about the extravaganza — including its hefty price tag.
Michael and Yvette's wedding cost upwards of $10 million
The pinnacle of Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's love story was reached in April 2013, when they exchanged vows in a luxury ceremony held in Florida. Ahead of their nuptials, Jordan gifted Prieto a $1 million diamond engagement ring fit for a queen — but this was no match for what was to come. Their wedding was held at The Church of Bethesda-By-The Sea, a sprawling gothic church in Palm Beach. Former president Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump were also married at the property in 2005.
Jordan and Prieto's wedding was nothing short of a spectacle, and it is rumored to have cost over $10 million to pull off (per Essentially Sports). Prieto opted to wear a J'Aton Couture gown on her wedding day, which was covered in Swarovski crystals. Among their star-studded guest list of over 2,000 attendees were notable figures like professional golfer Tiger Woods, Usher, and Robin Thicke. Their reception party was so large that their 40,000 square-foot tent was named the largest in wedding history (per HuffPost).
This takes a giant turn from Jordan's first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, which was an intimate ceremony held at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas (via Heavy). Instead of traditional wedding gifts, Jordan and Prieto encouraged donations to the James R. Jordan Foundation. The couple also donated their wedding flowers to the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida (per Hello!).
Michael's son wants him to be his best man, in a strange turn of events
In the world of famous families and high-profile relationships, the drama never seems to take a break. At Michael Jordan's wedding to Yvette Prieto, his son Marcus Jordan was his best man. On the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast, Marcus shared his hopes of returning the honor at his own ceremony: "I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother's wedding. And so, obviously, we'll keep that tradition going, is my thoughts on it."
This may sound like a heartwarming family tradition, but there's a twist. Marcus is in a relationship with Larsa Pippen, who is 16 years his senior. The "Real Housewives of Miami" star was previously married to none other than Michael's longtime NBA rival and teammate, Scottie Pippen. The Pippens even attended Jordan and Prieto's wedding in 2013, and Jordan has expressed reservations about his son's budding romance (per Us Weekly).
Larsa and Marcus' relationship isn't as complicated as fans would think, the couple said. Apparently, their family history — i.e., Michael and Scottie's longstanding feud — doesn't get in the way. "I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined and they really weren't," Larsa told host Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live." "Like I never really knew Marcus, his mom, or them. I just recently met them a couple years ago."