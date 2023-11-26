Meet Gordon Ramsay's 6 Kids, Including Newborn Jesse James

With his meme-able quips and huge selection of bingeable reality shows, it's little wonder why Gordon Ramsay is considered one of the most famous chefs in the world. The British chef extraordinaire gained fame in the late 1990s with his string of popular TV shows, including "Hell's Kitchen." Ramsay's fiery temper and hilarious insults at subpar dishes made him a living legend once social media came into existence. Of course, his food is also revered. As a multi-Michelin star chef, Ramsay has dozens of restaurants all around the world.

Along with a busy career in the kitchen, Ramsay keeps particularly busy with his family life. When he's not obliterating smug chefs-to-be for flopping in the kitchen, the restauranteur is spending time with his rather sizable family. Ramsay has been married to his wife Tana since 1996 and the couple share a whopping total of six children together, with their latest born on November 8, 2023.

As his TV series "MasterChef Junior" showcases, the cranky culinary whiz has a soft spot for children, so it may not be a surprise to learn that Ramsay has so many. If you're curious about Gordon's "tiny kitchen helpers," here's everything we know about his six kids.