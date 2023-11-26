Taylor Swift's Friends And Family Banded Together To Hook Her Up With Travis Kelce

2023 will go down in pop culture history as the year that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially got together. It all started with a clip from Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights" where he said he made Swift a friendship bracelet (including his phone number) to give her at the Eras Tour (via Twitter). Although Travis wasn't able to do that at the time, they did eventually link up and have taken social media — and pop culture as a whole — by storm. Travis was interviewed by WSJ. Magazine and talked more about how his connection with Swift really took off.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?'" Travis said. "I had somebody playing Cupid" (via People). He also said how "[Swift] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Travis told the outlet how some of Swift's cousins were taking their photos in front of his locker when she was at Arrowhead Stadium for the tour as well. Perhaps they were rooting for the relationship before it was even a viable possibility?