Taylor Swift's Friends And Family Banded Together To Hook Her Up With Travis Kelce
2023 will go down in pop culture history as the year that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially got together. It all started with a clip from Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights" where he said he made Swift a friendship bracelet (including his phone number) to give her at the Eras Tour (via Twitter). Although Travis wasn't able to do that at the time, they did eventually link up and have taken social media — and pop culture as a whole — by storm. Travis was interviewed by WSJ. Magazine and talked more about how his connection with Swift really took off.
"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?'" Travis said. "I had somebody playing Cupid" (via People). He also said how "[Swift] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."
Travis told the outlet how some of Swift's cousins were taking their photos in front of his locker when she was at Arrowhead Stadium for the tour as well. Perhaps they were rooting for the relationship before it was even a viable possibility?
Taylor's friends and family (especially her dad Scott) seem to like Travis a lot
Now that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have taken their relationship to the public eye, it's been met with a combination of excitement and scrutiny. But thankfully, Travis won over Taylor's dad, Scott Swift when the duo attended an Eras Tour show in Argentina. When Taylor playfully ad-libbed the song "Karma" to shout out her link with Travis, the NFL player looked excited and bashful while Scott looked thrilled. A viral video of the moment shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Scott trying to high-five Travis and accidentally being ignored, which Travis apologized for on the "New Heights" podcast.
"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy," Travis said after Jason Kelce pointed it out. "Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five too! Big high-five guy. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event" (via YouTube).
In addition to familial support, Kelce also seemed to win over Taylor's childhood bestie Abigail Anderson. He has the support from Taylor's friends Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez too, according to Entertainment Weekly.
The first official meeting of the super couple's parents was temporarily postponed
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship seems to be getting a little more serious. Taylor's parents (Scott Swift and Andrea Swift) were reportedly intending to meet Travis' parents (Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce) at the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on November 20, 2023, when Travis and his brother Jason Kelce went head-to-head on the field once more in a game dubbed the "Kelce Bowl" (via AP News). However, TMZ reported that when one of Taylor's shows in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil had to be moved to that same night due to extreme weather conditions, the plans fell through.
Although the parents couldn't meet each other at the Eagles-winning game, insiders also told TMZ that Taylor and Travis are hoping to have lots of time together over the holidays, and that the Swift and Kelce families could do their official meeting on Thanksgiving at Travis' new house. Any members of Taylor's inner circle who encouraged her to go for Travis will likely want a seat at that dinner table (and maybe some credit for helping bring an iconic new celebrity couple to life).