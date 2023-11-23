How Katie Holmes Ditched Paparazzi When Suri Cruise Was A Child

Suri Cruise, the daughter of actors Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, has been a source of media fascination since she was born in April 2006. With her daughter growing up in the spotlight, Holmes has opened up about her desire to maintain Suri's safety and privacy in the wake of intense paparazzi coverage.

In order to do so, the actor has employed a number of strategies over the years, including a delayed public debut, a cross-country move, and covert outings. "We were followed a lot when she was little," Holmes told InStyle in 2022. "I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us."

Not only are her parents known for their notable acting roles, with Holmes previously starring in the classic series "Dawson's Creek" while Tom is famous for movies such as "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible," but Tom's association with the Church of Scientology has similarly made Suri a source of public interest.