What Really Happened Between Dodi Fayed And Kelly Fisher?

While Dodi Fayed is perhaps best known for his romantic involvement with Princess Diana during the summer of 1997 that tragically ended with their deaths in a car crash in Paris, what's less well known is that he was previously, and according to some simultaneously, in a relationship with American model Kelly Fisher. Fisher and Fayed first met in Paris in August 1996, and the accounts of what really happened between them after that differ significantly, depending on who you ask. When the relationship between Fayed and Princess Diana went public in August 1997, his family confirmed that Fisher and Fayed did know each other but denied that they were ever engaged.

However, Fisher's perspective was that the two were very much engaged, and Fayed had given her a sapphire and diamond engagement ring that bore a striking resemblance to Princess Diana's engagement ring from Prince Charles. The relationship was serious enough that they'd already planned where they'd live after their wedding — in the book "Diana: The Last Days," author and journalist Martyn Gregory reported that Al-Fayed had purchased a house for Fisher and Fayed in Malibu.

The tentative wedding date for the couple was reportedly set for August 9, 1997, which happens to be the day before the (in)famous photo of Diana and Fayed kissing and embracing was published in the Sunday Mirror. "I was heartbroken to see the pictures of Diana and Dodi together," Fisher revealed to The Sun some 20 years after the fateful summer of 1997.