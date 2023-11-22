General Hospital's Rena Sofer Insisted Ellen Travolta Reprise Her Gloria Cerullo Role

Not only were "General Hospital" fans completely ecstatic when Rena Sofer returned to reprise her role as Lois Cerullo, but they were doubly over the moon when it was announced that Ellen Travolta would also be coming back to once again play Lois' mom, Gloria Cerullo, just in time for Thanksgiving in Port Charles. Wally Kurth, who plays Lois' ex-husband Ned Quartermaine, told Soap Opera Digest on November 20, "Gloria Cerullo is back and better than ever! Ellen was great and looks fantastic. She's just a ball of fire and added so much energy." Very happy with her return and the storyline, he remarked, "The audience is going to love these scenes."

Travolta was last seen on the sudser in 1996, and her most recent project was the Hallmark film, "Haul Out the Holly," in 2022 — a part that she nabbed with the help of her youngest brother, John Travolta. On the official "GH" X page, formerly known as Twitter, the show posted a trailer that gave us a very brief glimpse of Gloria's glorious return, and one fan enthusiastically responded, "It's Ellen Travolta back as Lois' mom!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

In an interview posted on November 19, Travolta told The Spokesman-Review, "Out of the blue Rena Sofer called and said 'Would you come back (to "General Hospital") if they asked you?'" Clearly, her answer was affirmative, and Sofer had a major hand in making her return happen.