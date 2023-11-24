The Only Time Dolly Parton Would Be Willing To Be Seen Without Makeup
You'll never see a candid photo of Dolly Parton casually strolling the street without her hair or makeup done. Unlike other celebs who don't mind being photographed while running errands fresh from the gym or having just rolled out of bed, Parton says there's only one scenario she'd be in public without makeup — if she wasn't alive to be able to swipe on her Maybelline.
The "Jolene" singer responded to PEOPLE when asked when the world could see her fresh-faced. "You'd just have to see me laid out on a stretcher," she said, noting that the only occasion she'd be caught without her products on is "death!" However, she did admit that if her husband of over five decades, Carl Dean, had some sort of medical emergency, she wouldn't hesitate to get him help before putting on her makeup, even if that meant being seen in public bare-faced.
Still, the star specified that it would have to be the direst of circumstances. "If I got arrested for a bad tag or whatever, I don't want a mugshot looking like some of the stars I've seen," she joked. We believe a mugshot of Parton is another thing we will never witness. After all, she is one of America's most long-running sweethearts.
Dolly Parton's serious about her routine
There's another reason why Dolly Parton isn't apt to go outside without a full face of makeup on. According to her new memoir, "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones," the country singer isn't a fan of removing her makeup. She admits that she doesn't really take it off. "When I arrived in LA in the '80s, I started sleeping with my makeup on, partly because of the earthquakes." She penned, "I thought, 'I'm not heading out on the streets without makeup in case there are cameras out there! I'm going to be ready to go!" (via Insider).
Many of us have learned the importance of washing our face before we get into bed at night, but Parton claims she goes against the status quo when it comes to her nightly routine. The "9 to 5" singer washes her face in the morning when she gets out of bed, not when she turns in for the night. Then, she applies all her products and carries on with her day, looking totally glam. Reportedly, the celeb has become so adept at her morning routine that she can pull it off in under twenty minutes.
It's a good thing, too, because she must have her makeup in place before she leaves the house — no matter what. Parton confessed to The Hollywood Reporter that if she goes out, she goes "in full disguise," explaining that she would much rather look over-the-top in her appearance than underdressed.
Dolly has an interesting source of style inspiration
Once, Dolly Parton revealed her inspiration for her style, including her bleach blonde locks, full-face makeup, and form-fitting fashion choices. Hilariously, Parton told Hallmark's Home & Family hosts, "I was influenced by this town ... colorful woman," she explained, "she had all this yellow, bleached hair, red lips, and real tight clothes." Whenever a young Parton happened to see her, she would say, "'Isn't she beautiful?'" Much to the dismay of those around her, Parton was adamant that she wanted to look just like this woman, especially in the makeup aspect.
Speaking to PEOPLE, the Hallmark actor noted that initially, a makeup routine wasn't easy to come by. Parton grew up in an impoverished area of Tennessee to a family that didn't have much. So, she would "create my own makeup with pokeberries and stuff that grew wild in the fields." A burned-out matchstick acted as her brow color and sometimes eye makeup. Today, even though the Emmy Award winner can afford luxurious makeup brands, she admits that she is still prone to customizing her makeup by mixing different products to achieve her desired color.
A true makeup lover at heart, once Parton was able to afford whichever brands and products she desired, she never looked back from applying a full face. And apparently, there are very few things that could keep her from picking up her beauty blender.