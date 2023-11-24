The Only Time Dolly Parton Would Be Willing To Be Seen Without Makeup

You'll never see a candid photo of Dolly Parton casually strolling the street without her hair or makeup done. Unlike other celebs who don't mind being photographed while running errands fresh from the gym or having just rolled out of bed, Parton says there's only one scenario she'd be in public without makeup — if she wasn't alive to be able to swipe on her Maybelline.

The "Jolene" singer responded to PEOPLE when asked when the world could see her fresh-faced. "You'd just have to see me laid out on a stretcher," she said, noting that the only occasion she'd be caught without her products on is "death!" However, she did admit that if her husband of over five decades, Carl Dean, had some sort of medical emergency, she wouldn't hesitate to get him help before putting on her makeup, even if that meant being seen in public bare-faced.

Still, the star specified that it would have to be the direst of circumstances. "If I got arrested for a bad tag or whatever, I don't want a mugshot looking like some of the stars I've seen," she joked. We believe a mugshot of Parton is another thing we will never witness. After all, she is one of America's most long-running sweethearts.