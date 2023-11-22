General Hospital Spoilers Have Us Anticipating Epic Battle In Port Charles
In what is becoming a Venn diagram of major proportions, several "General Hospital" storylines seem like they're about to converge. Spoilers reported by Soap Opera News for November 22 indicate that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) are going to be at odds when she tries to see his daughter Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) in the hospital, and he orders her to stay away. Then it looks like detectives Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) have a breakthrough in Anna's stalking case. The site further reported spoilers for the following week of November 27, which only seem to scratch the surface of what is going to happen.
Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) had asked his ex-wife and former police commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) for help in finding out who pulled the trigger on the bullet that ricocheted and rendered him paralyzed. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that his family worries about the danger this might involve. It also coincides with Anna's case, as either she or Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) may have been the sniper's intended target. And with the murder of Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) under investigation, Dante and Chase may also get some leads on that.
Finally, villain Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) may be in league with someone even more powerful, and if that's the case, the heroes of Port Charles may need to unite once again to stop their evil machinations.
Cyrus could be working with Forsythe
On "General Hospital," it seems that the mystery of Anna Devane's stalker had been resolved when Valentin Cassadine learned his daughter Charlotte was behind it. She had admitted to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) that she had indeed been stalking Anna and was responsible for the vandalism that occurred. But she insisted that she did not burn Anna's house down, and no one believes she could have used a high-powered sniper rifle. After looking through some old WSB files, Anna theorized that an old agent named Jameson Forsythe was her stalker. However, Valentin put the kibosh on that theory when he informed her he'd seen Charlotte sneaking into her hotel room on the Metro Court Hotel's security footage.
While Anna reels from the fact that she shot Charlotte thinking she was Forsythe, it's taken the spotlight off this mysterious past enemy. But it's highly likely he was behind the sniper shooting and arson. If so, he could be working with Cyrus Renault, who's been revealed to be the head of a mysterious criminal organization bent on taking Sonny Corinthos down, and the two might attempt to kill two birds with one stone.
Celeb Dirty Laundry also revealed that Ava Jerome (Maura West) is going to be questioned by both Sonny and Dante Falconeri regarding Austin's murder. Austin was a puppet who had been blackmailed into doing Cyrus' bidding, and the truth behind this enigmatic crime syndicate may come to light.
Will connections between Pikeman, the WSB, and Forsythe come to light?
Let's not forget that Valentin Cassadine acted as a mediator and hooked up Sonny Corinthos with a defense contractor called Pikeman to move their illegal arms through Port Charles. An unidentifiable sharpshooter had already tried to kill Sonny once, which could be related to the sniper shooting of him and Anna Devane. Anna found out that Valentin had worked with Pikeman in the past, and he explained that there was a connection between that group and the WSB, as agents would often vacillate between the two.
Anna found that Jameson Forsythe now works for the Department of Defense but could easily still have ties to the WSB and even Pikeman. The sniper rifle found at the hotel was a decommissioned WSB weapon, so there are a lot of heavy hitters at play here. But you've now got Dante Falconeri, Harrison Chase, Curtis Ashford, and Jordan Ashford working to unravel who's been stalking Anna, and they will most likely connect the dots between Pikeman, the WSB, and Forsythe. If that happens, it could very well come down to them working in tandem with Sonny and his organization to defeat the evildoers.
Although Curtis Ashford is currently wheelchair-bound, when everything comes to a head, and the good guys are confronting the bad guys, it would be amazing if he miraculously leaped to his feet and joined the fray!