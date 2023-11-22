General Hospital Spoilers Have Us Anticipating Epic Battle In Port Charles

In what is becoming a Venn diagram of major proportions, several "General Hospital" storylines seem like they're about to converge. Spoilers reported by Soap Opera News for November 22 indicate that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) are going to be at odds when she tries to see his daughter Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) in the hospital, and he orders her to stay away. Then it looks like detectives Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) have a breakthrough in Anna's stalking case. The site further reported spoilers for the following week of November 27, which only seem to scratch the surface of what is going to happen.

Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) had asked his ex-wife and former police commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) for help in finding out who pulled the trigger on the bullet that ricocheted and rendered him paralyzed. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that his family worries about the danger this might involve. It also coincides with Anna's case, as either she or Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) may have been the sniper's intended target. And with the murder of Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) under investigation, Dante and Chase may also get some leads on that.

Finally, villain Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) may be in league with someone even more powerful, and if that's the case, the heroes of Port Charles may need to unite once again to stop their evil machinations.