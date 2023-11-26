Why Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Was Majorly Jealous Of Ben & Erin Napier's House

"Today" host Jenna Bush Hager and HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier's holiday get-together proves that it doesn't matter where you come from or your lifestyle: your kids will always think someone else's house is cooler than yours. Hager visited the "Home Town" stars' Laurel, Mississippi store The Scent Library in November 2023 while her daughter, Poppy, went to the Napiers' house for a playdate with Erin and Ben's kids, Helen and Mae.

While Hager, her sister, Barbara Bush, and the Napiers discussed holiday decorations and traditions, Poppy was enjoying the roominess of the Napiers' home. "[Poppy] had a playdate with the Napiers' kids," Hager explained later to her show host, Hoda Kotb (via Today). "She went over to the house, and she's like, 'How come they get a big, cool playroom?'"

Hager's short and sweet response? "Well, their dad's a contractor." Indeed, after we caught a glimpse of the Napiers' renovated farmhouse basement-turned-playroom, it's easy to see why Poppy was so entranced with Helen and Mae's rec space.