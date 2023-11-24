Where You've Seen Hallmark Newcomer Erica Cerra Before

Fans of Hallmark's "Mystery on Mistletoe Lane" will recognize leading man and frequent Hallmark star Victor Webster, who has been in favorites like "The Wedding Veil Legacy," "Summer Villa," and "A Harvest Wedding." However, for his co-star Erica Cerra, the film is her Hallmark debut. In the holiday feel-good flick, Cerra plays Heidi Wicks, a mom who has just bought a charming old house in a brand-new town, and her whole family — along with Webster's character David — experience the joy of the holidays while sleuthing out clues in the home on Mistletoe Lane.

Just because Cerra's new to Hallmark doesn't mean she's a totally unfamiliar face. The talented actor has been gracing screens since she was a kid. As an adult, Cerra has been fortunate enough to appear in both major motion pictures and popular television series. Fans of the SyFy channel's breakout hit "Eureka" will probably instantly recognize Cerra as the show's hard-hitting deputy sheriff, Jo Lupo.

But the accomplished Cerra has long known that being on screen was the role for her, even before "Eureka" in 2006. In an interview with Backstage in 2019, she recalled, "I remember when I was about 20 years old, [my dad] asked me, 'So, are you going to go to school and do something with your life?' I answered, 'Dad, I want to be an actor.'" Now, her latest Hallmark movie is yet another role that shows just how multifaceted she is, considering her previous acting credits have been much less of the lighthearted seasonal variety and much more sci-fi.