The Disturbing Reality Of Being A Royal Wife

In 1643, spectators poured into the Venice Opera House to watch the very first performance of Claudio Monteverdi's "The Coronation of Poppea." As the plot unfolded, and the audience watched Emperor Nero's mistress, Poppea, steal the throne from Empress Ottavia, few could have imagined just how relevant this story would be almost exactly 350 years later. In Act I of the opera, Ottavia referred to herself as, "Wife and consort of Nero, deserted, unhappy woman" — words that somehow captured the way Princess Diana would feel in 1995 when she told Panorama, "There were three of us in this marriage" (via History).

While this might sound like an unusual coincidence, the truth is that history often repeats itself. Unhappy royal marriages were no less common in Monteverdi's time than Diana's. And, the years in-between have held plenty of horror stories of their own. In the 1840s, Queen Joséphine of Norway and Sweden watched as her husband, King Oscar I, maintained a second not-so-secret family. Per Peter Conradi's book, "Great Survivors," Joséphine's diary entries reveal her rage at having to endure this "in silence." Eight decades later, Queen Paola of Belgium remained silent upon discovering that her husband, too, had a secret daughter.

In that sense, Monteverdi's portrayal of Ottavia is timeless. Royal wives throughout history have been restrained by the ornamental nature of their roles. Oftentimes, they have been expected to endure infidelity, media scrutiny, and public humiliation — all with a stiff upper lip.