The Stunning Transformation Of Lukas Gage
Lukas Gage has well and truly burst onto the scene. With a run of memorable roles in hit cult shows like "Euphoria," "The White Lotus," and "You," it's clear that his rise to fame is only just beginning. Gage grew up in San Diego dreaming of acting in films. After begging his parents to let him pursue his dreams, he soon began popping up in commercials. As a young man, he made the leap to TV with a series of guest roles. The leading roles soon followed.
As of 2023, Gage's rise is continuing on — not only has the young actor released his first co-written film, but he also has four projects in the pipeline. Things couldn't be going better for Gage — after going viral when a director made fun of his tiny apartment on a Zoom call, it's amazing to see just how far he's come. Here is the stunning transformation of Lukas Gage.
Lukas Gage Grew up in San Diego
Lukas Gage was born on May 28, 1995. The youngest of four boys, Gage was raised by a single mother in Encinitas, California, by the ocean. "I used to copy everything my brother[s] did," he once told Rolling Stone. As for his mother, she was, as he told Variety, "a cool little hippie lady."
Gage grew up "a block away from the beach," as he told Vanity Fair, and he's loved the water since he was young. He was even a junior lifeguard. Having grown up in a wholesome, ocean-side suburb, Gage later found life in Los Angeles overwhelming. "LA feels like Vegas to me," he told Cultured Magazine. "I have to get out and cleanse my body and drive down to San Diego and jump in the ocean and see my dogs and then I can come back and be a nightmare."
Lukas Gage loved film as a kid
From a young age, Lukas Gage was fascinated by film. "I always gravitated towards it and [had] a love for filmmaking as a kid. I had an obsession for movies and movie making," he told Numero Magazine in 2023. In fact, Gage would even make home movies with his friends. "I think the thing that really made me want to work in this industry was my mom had purchased a camera when I was probably in 5th grade," he told Courageous Nerd. "I'd make movies, home videos, with all the neighborhood kids. Act, direct and edit them." He attended a film camp in the summers, and he even memorized the entire script of "Donnie Darko."
It wasn't until Gage began working with an acting coach, Leigh Kilton Smith, that he really began to take acting seriously. He told Numero, "[She] really taught me my first entry into craft and making it my own, who pushed me off of self-consciousness and on to imagination and creativity."
Lukas Gage got his start doing commercials as a child
Soon enough, home movies weren't enough to satisfy Lukas Gage — he wanted to act professionally. At just 9 years old, he started Googling child agencies. Soon, he began auditioning in LA, with his mother driving him two hours there and back. "It felt very doable," he said to Courageous Nerd. He thought at the time, "There are other kids in my school who are also acting."
As a kid, Gage got his start in commercials. His first job? Advertising a wart removal cream. "I was a spokes-kid for wart removal ... That was my claim to fame!" he joked to V Magazine. "It was cool to flex to your friends about [getting] a commercial," he added. After taking a break from commercials as a young teen — the process left him with dysmorphia — Gage had a revelation. He was beaten up for defending a gay classmate at a party and, while in the hospital, he realized that he missed acting. "I wasn't happy in school and I always wanted to go back to acting," he recalled. "so I was, like, 'F*** it. I am going to do it.'" And that was that.
Lukas Gage landed a bunch of TV roles in the 2010s
After graduating from high school, Lukas Gage's career really began to take off. He landed a series of guest roles on TV along with a few film roles. In 2014, he appeared in episodes of "I Didn't Do It," "Kingdom," and "The Millionaires." Then, he appeared in "Adam Ruins Everything," "American Vandal," "Class of Lies," "T@gged," "Supergirl," "Love, Victor," and "Veronica Mars," to name just a few.
As he later told Courageous Nerd, it was on "T@gged" that he really learned a thing or two about acting on film. "It was the first big leading character that I ever had," he recalled. "I learned so much, I was learning new things. I just felt like such a beginner ... I was so curious and so green. I didn't even know where a camera went. " On that production, he learned filmmaking terms and techniques that would come in handy on his later jobs.
Lukas Gage was dropped by an agent for not coming out
Early on in his career, Lukas Gage didn't want to come out about his sexuality. (As of 2023, Gage hasn't officially stated how he identifies, but in 2023, he married Kim Kardashian's stylist, Chris Appleton).
When asked by The New York Times if he had felt pressured to pick a label, Gage replied, "All the time." In fact, an agent once dropped him because he refused to pick a label. The agent had told him, "'Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes and pick a lane: gay, bi or straight. It's too confusing.'" Added Gage, "I don't want to do anything on anyone's accord but my own. Let me do it when I'm ready."
Over the years, Gage has stuck to his decision not to succumb to pressure. In fact, in 2022, when someone tweeted, "If Hollywood can stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like @lukasgage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great," Gage replied, "u dont know my alphabet."
Lukas Gage shot to fame with Euphoria
Lukas Gage landed one of his biggest roles to date in 2019 when he was cast as Tyler, a boy who hooks up with Maddy, in the pilot of HBO's hugely popular "Euphoria." He ended up appearing in three more episodes of the show.
As Gage explained to Courageous Nerd, he knew the show would be a hit before he even auditioned. "I always thought it would be super successful," he said. "I read it and I begged everybody to let me audition for every single role. I auditioned for every single male role until I finally got the one I got."
Gage was also desperate to work with the show's creator, Sam Levinson — he had previously worked with him on "Assassination Nation." "I'm such a fan of his writing and directing," Gage gushed to Pop Culturalist. "His point of view is so strong, and he's willing to push boundaries and make people uncomfortable." Clearly, Gage has very good judgement!
The pandemic wasn't easy for Lukas Gage
Just as Lukas Gage's career was beginning to take off, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Suddenly, film sets shut down, auditions went online, and roles were fewer and further between than ever. It wasn't exactly an easy time for the young actor. "I have my on-and-off days," he told Courageous Nerd at the time. "I think this is the most life-altering event I've experienced. It's heart-breaking, it's scary, especially when you have people in charge who don't have any leadership skills."
But even though Gage struggled throughout the lockdowns, he did his best to maintain a sense of perspective. "Looking back in history, we've dealt with much crazier things," he said. "So, this is just going to be the new normal. I think we're going to find a way to adapt. Some days are harder than others." Sounds like Gage had to learn to adjust to COVID just like the rest of us.
In 2020, Lukas Gage went viral after posting a clip of a director making fun of his apartment
Shortly after his stint on "Euphoria," Lukas Gage had a viral moment. He wasn't quite famous yet, but he was becoming a recognizable TV actor. At the time, Gage was living a relatively modest life. During a Zoom audition, Gage heard a director saying, "These poor people live in these tiny apartments like I'm looking at his, you know, background and he's got his TV and his, you know..." (Always use mute!) Gage responded graciously. "I know it's a s***** apartment, that's why give me this job so I can get a better one," he said. Gage later posted the clip on Twitter and the director, who turned out to be Tristram Shapeero, came out and apologized.
Even though Gage responded well in the moment, hearing the director's criticism did get to him. "I had never judged my apartment until that day," he said to The New York Times. "I was like, it's not a mansion or a house, but it has crown molding, good natural light and it was in Beachwood Canyon." He added, "I remember having this weird feeling in the pit of my stomach afterward, like, why am I judging where I'm at in my 20s, at the beginning of my career?"
Lukas Gage had another huge hit with The White Lotus in 2021
Although Lukas Gage initially found the pandemic challenging, he soon landed a role that would change everything. In 2021, he played Dillon, the hotel employee, in the first season of "The White Lotus." As he told Jimmy Kimmel, the show was filming during the pandemic and the entire cast lived together in an isolated hotel while filming. "I became very close with [the cast] — Molly Shannon and Jennifer Coolidge, in particular," he said. Apparently, they bonded over their love of reality TV.
"The White Lotus" was a huge success with about 9.3 million viewers tuning in. However, Gage didn't initially realize just how popular the show was. That is, he didn't until his friend invited him to a "White Lotus" party. "I show up and hundreds of people are dressed as the 'White Lotus' characters," he told Today. "But it was such a cool moment, I think it made me realize how massive the show really was — the following was so huge. It was really a joy to see."
Lukas Gage co-wrote his first film in 2023
Lukas Gage's big year continued in 2023 with "Down Low," his first feature film, co-written with "Euphoria" producer Phoebe Fisher during the pandemic. He also starred in the film alongside Zachary Quinto.
For Gage, having the chance to write was a welcome change. "The duality of doing both [writing and acting] was a dream for me," he said to Numero. "It stretched my creative muscles to create this world with my writing partner, Phoebe Fisher. It was a lesson in focus and endurance, and it deepened my listening as an actor." In fact, writing the script actually helped him bring more depth to his work as an actor.
While this may be Gage's first foray into writing, it definitely won't be his last. "I'm continuing to write more material and hoping to produce more content," he said. We can't wait to see what his next project will be.
Lukas Gage starred in season 4 of You in 2023
Lukas Gage landed yet another career-defining role in the fourth season of "You." He played Adam, an uber rich American in London. Naturally, Gage was thrilled to appear in the hit Netflix show — and not just because it was a big job. He was also a fan.
"I was so excited," he gushed to Numero. "I am a huge fan. Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti have found a way to keep the show fresh, new and exciting, yet still flip the genre on its head. I think that's a testament to them as creatives and their investment in this story. Also, who doesn't love Penn? I mean, come on." Honestly? Gage has never been more relatable!
Gage also loved the fact that the role gave him a chance to play someone completely different from his character in "The White Lotus." Looking back at Adam and Dillon, it's safe to that Gage has certainly shown his range.
Lukas Gage manifested his role on Fargo
In 2024, Lukas Gage is set to appear in "Fargo" — yes, he's landed yet another huge TV role! Gage filmed the role in February 2023. For Gage, the role is a dream come true. In fact, it's a show he's always wanted to be in — so much so that he actually manifested it!
As the actor explained to The Hollywood Reporter, he keeps a notebook where he writes down people he'd love to work with in the future. "I track everyone I want to work with in a notebook, and I found a page from three years ago about how I loved 'Legion' and wanted to work with [the 'Fargo' creator] Noah Hawley." It sounds like his role in "Fargo" really was fate. We don't know much about who Gage will be playing in "Fargo" yet, but we're sure it'll be another iconic addition to his CV.
Lukas Gage married Chris Appleton – and split up six months later
Lukas Gage seemed to announce his relationship with Chris Appleton, none other than Kim Kardashian's stylist, in February 2023 when Gage posted a series of photos with Appleton on holiday in Mexico. The pair later made their red carpet debut in March. As Gage told People that month, he had never expected to find love when he did. "I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It's going to happen," he said. He also gushed about his new partner to Today: "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He's a good-looking man," he said. By April, the pair were married. Kardashian herself officiated the Las Vegas wedding.
However, just six months later, in November 2023, it was announced that their marriage had fallen apart. A source told Us Weekly that the pair were heading for divorce. "Lukas cheated on Chris and Chris found out over the weekend," the source said. "That's the reason [Chris] filed [for divorce]."
Lukas Gage is still adjusting to fame
After starring in "Euphoria," "The White Lotus," and "You" in quick succession, Lukas Gage has suddenly become a very recognizable face. After years of anonymity, the actor began adjusting to life in the spotlight. "I like doing interviews," he said of his new profile to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "I like conversations like this. But the thing that gets hard as I'm becoming more of a public figure is navigating a public versus private life. I never want to feel like I'm hiding or trying to cover up anything, but I have to keep some things for myself."
Plus, as of 2023, Gage still hasn't become such a big name that the career has become completely easy. "I'm still auditioning my a** off," he confessed to The New York Times. "Now, I have a plain white screen that I pull down for a background. But I'm still at that point where I have to prove myself. I'm OK with it. I just want to keep surprising people that I'm not a one-trick pony." Gage may still be on the cusp of superstardom, but we're willing to bet he'll get there very, very soon.