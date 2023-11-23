The Stunning Transformation Of Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage has well and truly burst onto the scene. With a run of memorable roles in hit cult shows like "Euphoria," "The White Lotus," and "You," it's clear that his rise to fame is only just beginning. Gage grew up in San Diego dreaming of acting in films. After begging his parents to let him pursue his dreams, he soon began popping up in commercials. As a young man, he made the leap to TV with a series of guest roles. The leading roles soon followed.

As of 2023, Gage's rise is continuing on — not only has the young actor released his first co-written film, but he also has four projects in the pipeline. Things couldn't be going better for Gage — after going viral when a director made fun of his tiny apartment on a Zoom call, it's amazing to see just how far he's come. Here is the stunning transformation of Lukas Gage.