Travis Kelce Takes Cues From Taylor Swift When It Comes To Public Scrutiny

Although Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years, they were only spotted together a handful of times. Every time interviewers brought up their relationship, the couple skillfully dodged the question with a short, non-committal answer or a quip about the need for privacy. Even when writing songs together, Alwyn used the pseudonym of William Bowery to avoid any added attention. So, when Swift started dating Travis Kelce, fans expected the couple to remain entirely tight-lipped about the romance.

However, they were pleasantly surprised to see that things had changed for the better, and it was apparently the "Style" singer's doing. After Kelce and Swift first started dating, a source told Us Weekly that Swift had no intentions of hiding their love from the world, explaining, "She's going to be her authentic self and enjoy life." Another insider told the outlet, "Taylor is at a point in her life where she's no longer willing to hold back." They added, "If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she's jumping in with both feet. She's very happy and loving life right now."

Lucky for Swift, she now has a partner who shares the same values. As an NFL player, Kelce knows what it's like to have the public eye bearing down on you, but dating Swift magnified that attention to an overwhelming degree. He didn't let that get in the way of his love life though, and he took a page from Swift's book to see things from a new perspective.