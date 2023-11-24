Travis Kelce Takes Cues From Taylor Swift When It Comes To Public Scrutiny
Although Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years, they were only spotted together a handful of times. Every time interviewers brought up their relationship, the couple skillfully dodged the question with a short, non-committal answer or a quip about the need for privacy. Even when writing songs together, Alwyn used the pseudonym of William Bowery to avoid any added attention. So, when Swift started dating Travis Kelce, fans expected the couple to remain entirely tight-lipped about the romance.
However, they were pleasantly surprised to see that things had changed for the better, and it was apparently the "Style" singer's doing. After Kelce and Swift first started dating, a source told Us Weekly that Swift had no intentions of hiding their love from the world, explaining, "She's going to be her authentic self and enjoy life." Another insider told the outlet, "Taylor is at a point in her life where she's no longer willing to hold back." They added, "If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she's jumping in with both feet. She's very happy and loving life right now."
Lucky for Swift, she now has a partner who shares the same values. As an NFL player, Kelce knows what it's like to have the public eye bearing down on you, but dating Swift magnified that attention to an overwhelming degree. He didn't let that get in the way of his love life though, and he took a page from Swift's book to see things from a new perspective.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift want to have a normal relationship
Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Travis Kelce explained that the attention he got from dating Taylor Swift was unlike anything he had experienced, but he was ready to face it head-on. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went on to share how Swift inspired him to follow in her footsteps, "The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."
Although they aren't afraid to be spotted together, they still want to keep their relationship to themselves. Whenever Kelce appears on his "New Heights" podcast, he gives a brief update about their relationship and gushes about Swift without giving too much away. In an October Chiefs press conference, Kelce shared that they were figuring out how to deal with the prying eyes of the paparazzi, but that wouldn't keep them behind closed doors because they wanted to have a good time.
Kelce also understood that scrutiny was a standard part of dating a well-loved superstar like Swift since people cared about her happiness. However, he also knew just how much Swift valued her privacy, so to help her feel more at peace, he reportedly bought a $6 million mansion in a well-protected area away from the paparazzi flashes, according to TMZ.
They aren't afraid to show up to support each other
Throughout their six-year relationship, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attended several major events together, but they were careful not to make a big show out of it. Although these events were often a star-studded affair with countless cameras, it was rare to spot the couple together despite them being in the same room. But that immediately changed when Swift began dating Travis Kelce.
Whenever Swift attended his games, she enthusiastically cheered him on with the Kansas City Chiefs fans. After the "Shake It Off" singer watched Kelce play for the first time, the two rode off into the night in his convertible. In November, Kelce flew to Argentina to watch Swift perform at The Eras Tour and inadvertently won over her dad, Scott.
Kelce stood front and center in the VIP tent and vibed to Swift's music, and like most of us, his jaw dropped when he heard her change the lyrics to "Karma" to fit him better. Just when fans thought they couldn't get any cuter, they saw the sweet video of Swift running into Kelce's arms and kissing him after the show. The video had fans saying the same thing: Alwyn could never. They pointed out that Alwyn rarely attended Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour, and when he did, he seemed bored and didn't show much emotion as Swift happily sang to him through the night.