A Look Back At Jessica Simpson's Steamy First Date With Tony Romo

Couples like Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be making modern headlines for their cross-genre romances, but Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo were one of the earliest incarnations of the music star and football player celebrity pairings. While they definitely had a tumultuous romance, the two had a steamy start to their late 2000s relationship, with Simpson sharing the details of their first date in a 2008 interview.

"The fact that this guy, on our first date, in the first 10 minutes of dinner, wanted to lean over the table and say, This is my girl and I want to kiss her — our first kiss in front of everybody — was awesome," the "With You" singer told Glamour, comparing Romo to other men she'd dated who were interested in keeping things more private.

If you're unfamiliar, Romo served as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys for 14 seasons from 2003 to 2016. Meanwhile, Simpson is a pop country singer known for hit songs such as "I Want To Love You Forever" and "Irresistible." She's similarly recognized for her early 2000s reality show "Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica" along with notable acting credits in movies such as "The Dukes of Hazzard" and "Employee of the Month."