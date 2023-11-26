Sophia Bush & Grant Hughes Had An Amicable Divorce Settlement Despite Cheating Rumors

In August 2023, it was announced that Sophia Bush was divorcing her husband Grant Hughes after they'd only been married for a little over a year. A source told People, "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends." It seems that their friendship has survived the divorce proceedings, even though both spouses were hit with cheating allegations.

First, Hughes was accused. In August, a blind item shared by Kyle Marisa Roth on TikTok speculated that Hughes cheated on Bush while she was out of the country. Then, Bush was in hot water in October 2023 when People announced that she and soccer star Ashlyn Harris had been dating for a few weeks (after Harris' own divorce from Ali Krieger was announced in September).

A source for Daily Mail then claimed that Harris told Krieger their relationship was over back in June after Harris and Bush had some flirty interactions at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. All infidelity rumors are unconfirmed, and the People source that spoke on Bush and Harris' romance claimed "there is no salacious story." That seems to be the case, based on Bush and Hughes' amicable divorce settlement.