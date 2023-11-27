Dean McDermott Admits His Role In The Demise Of His Marriage With Tori Spelling

This article contains mentions of addiction.

"Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have officially ended their marriage after enduring years of turbulence. Despite previous reports of the split being Spelling's fault, McDermott finally admitted his role in the demise of their marriage. He told the Daily Mail that his excessive use of alcohol and various prescription narcotics significantly impacted their relationship, ultimately leading to a split.

The couple first crossed paths in 2005 on the set of "Mind Over Murder," when they were both married to other people — Spelling to writer Charlie Shanian and McDermott to actor Mary Jo Eustace. After leaving their respective spouses that same year, they got married in 2006 and had their first child in 2007. However, the relationship took a hit in 2013 when McDermott cheated on Spelling. Reflecting on the situation on the "Women On Top" podcast, Spelling admitted that the ordeal caused her a great deal of pain and insecurity. She shared, "It wasn't about him; that was about me. I was like, 'Okay, I know I'm not good enough.'"

Nonetheless, the couple managed to work past McDermott's infidelity and even welcomed their fifth child in 2017. Tragically, despite having the chance to salvage his marriage, McDermott continued to engage in destructive behavior.