Dean McDermott Admits His Role In The Demise Of His Marriage With Tori Spelling
This article contains mentions of addiction.
"Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have officially ended their marriage after enduring years of turbulence. Despite previous reports of the split being Spelling's fault, McDermott finally admitted his role in the demise of their marriage. He told the Daily Mail that his excessive use of alcohol and various prescription narcotics significantly impacted their relationship, ultimately leading to a split.
The couple first crossed paths in 2005 on the set of "Mind Over Murder," when they were both married to other people — Spelling to writer Charlie Shanian and McDermott to actor Mary Jo Eustace. After leaving their respective spouses that same year, they got married in 2006 and had their first child in 2007. However, the relationship took a hit in 2013 when McDermott cheated on Spelling. Reflecting on the situation on the "Women On Top" podcast, Spelling admitted that the ordeal caused her a great deal of pain and insecurity. She shared, "It wasn't about him; that was about me. I was like, 'Okay, I know I'm not good enough.'"
Nonetheless, the couple managed to work past McDermott's infidelity and even welcomed their fifth child in 2017. Tragically, despite having the chance to salvage his marriage, McDermott continued to engage in destructive behavior.
The actor regrets hurting Tori Spelling and their five children
In his candid interview with the Daily Mail, Dean McDermott opened up about his struggles with addiction and acknowledged that he fell short as a husband to Tori Spelling. The actor, known for his role in "My Fake Boyfriend," said, "All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy, and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman."
McDermott disclosed that his violent behavior was mostly fueled by a mix of tequila and different types of medications, causing distress and fear for Spelling and their five underage children, which is what he regrets most. "That's what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori," McDermott said. He shared that his mental health was affected by financial difficulties and relentless paparazzi attention, rousing his addiction. Interestingly, McDermott's now-deleted divorce announcement from June 2023 was a result of one of his intoxicated rampages.
Furthermore, a Daily Mail source claimed that Spelling had grown frustrated with McDermott for not fulfilling his responsibilities in terms of finances and parenting. According to the unnamed insider, Spelling felt like a single mother to their five children as well as the breadwinner in the family.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Tori Spelling was accused of being demanding
Prior to Dean McDermott opening up about his role in the breakdown of his marriage to Tori Spelling, she bore the brunt of public scrutiny. Different anonymous sources claimed that she was responsible for the marriage's demise, with claims that McDermott simply wanted to exit the relationship. According to the one cited by the Daily Mail, McDermott was hurt by Spelling airing their dirty laundry in public and was allegedly taken for granted despite his efforts to better himself.
Another insider with ties to the family told the outlet that Spelling was placing excessive demands on McDermott, leading him to feel that his relationship with her had turned into an obligation. "It has been a bunch of hoops that there seems to be no end in sight," they said of the couple's situation in August 2023.
While we're worried about Spelling, she appears to have already moved on. Amid the public drama of her divorce from McDermott, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, Spelling started seeing Ryan Cramer, the CEO of Neuron Syndicate. A person close to Spelling shared, "Tori is having fun and enjoying getting back out there."