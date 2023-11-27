Donald Trump Once Had A Disastrous Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner With Kanye West

Donald Trump was introduced as the next president of the United States during his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he would be running for the country's highest office for the third time. His intention to move back into the White House was made official on November 15, 2022. A week later, two days before Thanksgiving, he had dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. One of the biggest issues that people had with the Ye / Trump dinner was that they were also joined by Nick Fuentes, an alt-right white supremacist and Holocaust denier. Fuentes was there at the nearly two-hour dinner at the invitation of Ye. Needless to say, people weren't happy about the get-together.

There was a fair amount of fallout in the wake of the Trump, Ye, and Fuentes dinner. It even got a response from the White House, with an official issuing a statement which read, per CNN: "Bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America — including at Mar-A-Lago. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned."

Trump was aware of the negative attention that his dinner was getting, and he posted to Truth Social about it, claiming he was doing a good deed rather than enjoying a social call. "So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed 'advice,'" Trump claimed. Of course, that wasn't the whole story.