The Two Brutal Words Britney Spears Used To Describe Sister Jamie Lynn In Her Memoir
Ever since Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship finally ended in 2021, she has expressed her freedom in several unique ways. If you were to scroll through Spears' Instagram, you would find several videos of her dancing in her underwear and one particularly memorable clip of her busting a move while wielding knives. While this may seem strange to outsiders, the legendary pop star's true fans know it's just her way of letting them know she can do whatever she wants now that she's no longer under anybody else's control.
Whenever a member of the Spears family speaks negatively about her, Spears takes to social media to publicly share her side of the story because it's been absent from the media for over a decade. But she took things up a notch by announcing the October 2023 release of her highly-anticipated memoir, "The Woman in Me." Although fans were hoping to get the answers to several burning questions, they weren't prepared for all the surprising confessions that came from Britney writing about her parents and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.
Growing up, there seemed to be loads of love between the sisters. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Jamie Lynn shared how Britney calmed her nerves when they recorded the "Zoey 101" theme: "I was like 12, I was nervous to go in the studio. Of course, your big sis is like, 'Get in here and do it!' She cheered me on and she was a big part of that song in the original version." But sadly, Britney's conservatorship changed everything.
Jamie Lynn Spears wasn't supportive of Britney
In "The Woman in Me," Britney Spears used two scathing words to describe her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears: "Total b*****," (via Entertainment Weekly). Britney provided her family with a house and a stable income, and she felt that Jamie Lynn didn't appreciate it. According to the pop star, Jamie Lynn even treated their family home like it was a burden to her. To make matters worse, Jamie Lynn often disrespected their mother, Lynne Spears, especially as a youngster.
Britney also claimed Jamie Lynn didn't do enough to support her in the conservatorship fight. After the "Womanizer" singer was admitted to a mental health facility in 2019 against her will, she leaned on her sister to get her out but instead received a heartbreaking text that read: "There's nothing you can do about it, so stop fighting it." While Britney's team fought for her freedom in the courtroom, Jamie released her own tell-all memoir, "Things I Should Have Said."
Britney wrote about her feelings extensively in "The Woman in Me," asserting, "As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it." The pop star added. "She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous. I was really let down. Shouldn't sisters be able to confess their fear or vulnerability to each other without that later being used as evidence of instability?"
Britney Spears still deeply loves her little sister
However, Britney Spears acknowledged that Jamie Lynn Spears didn't exactly have it easy either. In particular, she had to bear the brunt of their parents' divorce. "It seems that she didn't get a lot of parenting, and I know it was hard to try to sing and act and make her own way in the world in the shadow of a sibling who got not only most of the family's attention but a lot of the world's. My heart goes out to her for all those reasons," Britney noted (via Today).
The "Crossroads" star went on to describe how Jamie Lynn struggled with becoming a mother at the age of 17 and nearly lost her daughter in a car accident. While their relationship is fractured, Britney doesn't believe it's completely unfixable. The pop star wrote that she has been trying to heal her relationship with her family by seeing things in a more compassionate light. While that may take some time, Britney will always love her little sister.
Thankfully, their relationship seems to be on the mend since the end of 2022. Although the two publicly feuded earlier in the same year, Britney used her birthday, in December, as an opportunity to post photos of Jamie Lynn to Instagram. In the since-deleted caption, Britney wrote that she was thinking of her sister on her birthday. The following year, the "I'm a Slave 4 U" singer and her now ex-husband, Sam Asghari, paid her sister a visit at work.