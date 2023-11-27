The Two Brutal Words Britney Spears Used To Describe Sister Jamie Lynn In Her Memoir

Ever since Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship finally ended in 2021, she has expressed her freedom in several unique ways. If you were to scroll through Spears' Instagram, you would find several videos of her dancing in her underwear and one particularly memorable clip of her busting a move while wielding knives. While this may seem strange to outsiders, the legendary pop star's true fans know it's just her way of letting them know she can do whatever she wants now that she's no longer under anybody else's control.

Whenever a member of the Spears family speaks negatively about her, Spears takes to social media to publicly share her side of the story because it's been absent from the media for over a decade. But she took things up a notch by announcing the October 2023 release of her highly-anticipated memoir, "The Woman in Me." Although fans were hoping to get the answers to several burning questions, they weren't prepared for all the surprising confessions that came from Britney writing about her parents and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Growing up, there seemed to be loads of love between the sisters. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Jamie Lynn shared how Britney calmed her nerves when they recorded the "Zoey 101" theme: "I was like 12, I was nervous to go in the studio. Of course, your big sis is like, 'Get in here and do it!' She cheered me on and she was a big part of that song in the original version." But sadly, Britney's conservatorship changed everything.