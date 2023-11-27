How TLC's Zach Roloff Fell Victim To Divorce Rumors (And What His Wife Tori Had To Say)
The popular TLC series "Little People, Big World" has captivated audiences with the everyday lives and complicated family dynamics of Amy and Matt Roloff, both of whom were born with types of dwarfism, as was their son, Zach Roloff. The show, which debuted in 2006, follows the Roloff family as they navigate the challenges of living with the condition. And, as the series progressed, the four Roloff siblings — Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob — grew up and became integral to it.
Zach, in particular, has been prominently featured, especially given the show's focus on educating viewers about living with dwarfism. In 2015, Zach married Tori Roloff, and the couple has since welcomed three children. Reflecting on their beginnings in a candid interview with People, the pair revealed that they met on the Roloff family farm, where Tori was working at the time. "We're such a unique pairing, and we have a really cool story to share, but it was terrifying," she shared.
The reality star added, "But the show has helped me realize I shouldn't worry about what other people think." Despite their charming love story, there has been speculation surrounding Tori and Zach's relationship, including whispers of a possible divorce. While the claims were unfounded and most likely sparked by the couple's decision to leave the series, Tori herself addressed them directly on social media to quell any further speculation.
Tori was accused of using Zach for money
While it is unclear why exactly Zach Roloff fell victim to divorce rumors, it seems the speculation gained momentum when, in 2022, he and Tori Roloff expressed their intention to leave TLC's "Little People, Big World". According to Page Six, at the time, Tori admitted in an Instagram Q&A that they didn't plan on staying on much longer. Around the same time, a Reddit thread discussing "Little People, Big World" highlighted a comment from one of Tori's Instagram posts in which the user was suggesting that Tori leaving Zach was inevitable.
The person wrote, "[Tori] made enough money for herself and [the] children; now she doesn't need [Zach] anymore." In March 2023, Tori hinted at a significant change on Instagram but didn't specify what it was, writing, "I'm really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we've done forever!"
A concerned and obviously confused user left a comment in response, fretting, "I hope you're not divorcing." A month later, Tori shared a video of her children during an Easter outing, with no Zach in sight. In an apparent effort to preempt further divorce speculation, Tori took to her Instagram Stories to address Zach's absence and calm fans' fears once and for all.
The reality star didn't take the rumors seriously
According to The U.S. Sun, Tori Roloff clarified on her Instagram Stories: "Don't worry. Zach [Roloff] and I aren't separating. I'm only losing him to this shop build." She went on to elaborate that Zach had simply stayed home with their third child, who was under a year old at the time, because of bad weather. However, during Season 24 of "Little People, Big World," Tori and Zach did experience some noticeable tension in what initially seemed like a harmless conversation.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported that, as the couple bickered, Tori said she rarely raises her voice at Zach or the children, prompting him to respond, "Well, I wouldn't say 'ever.'" This disagreement prompted Tori to accuse Zach of not expressing gratitude for her efforts. "This is an issue in our marriage, currently. I'm exhausted," Tori complained in a confessional. The reality star later told Zach that she wouldn't be sleeping in the same room as him for the night.
As the season progressed, the couple also found themselves at odds over their parenting methods, especially when responding to their kids' cries. According to Zach, Tori reacts immediately to the first cry and becomes upset with him for not doing the same. While these types of disagreements may not have been significant in the grand scheme of their marriage, paired with the couple's exit from the show, they were obviously enough for people to start speculating.