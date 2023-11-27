How TLC's Zach Roloff Fell Victim To Divorce Rumors (And What His Wife Tori Had To Say)

The popular TLC series "Little People, Big World" has captivated audiences with the everyday lives and complicated family dynamics of Amy and Matt Roloff, both of whom were born with types of dwarfism, as was their son, Zach Roloff. The show, which debuted in 2006, follows the Roloff family as they navigate the challenges of living with the condition. And, as the series progressed, the four Roloff siblings — Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob — grew up and became integral to it.

Zach, in particular, has been prominently featured, especially given the show's focus on educating viewers about living with dwarfism. In 2015, Zach married Tori Roloff, and the couple has since welcomed three children. Reflecting on their beginnings in a candid interview with People, the pair revealed that they met on the Roloff family farm, where Tori was working at the time. "We're such a unique pairing, and we have a really cool story to share, but it was terrifying," she shared.

The reality star added, "But the show has helped me realize I shouldn't worry about what other people think." Despite their charming love story, there has been speculation surrounding Tori and Zach's relationship, including whispers of a possible divorce. While the claims were unfounded and most likely sparked by the couple's decision to leave the series, Tori herself addressed them directly on social media to quell any further speculation.