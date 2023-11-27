What To Know About Barack Obama's Eight Half-Siblings

One of the facts you never knew about Barack Obama is that his immediate family spread out across three continents. Barack, who led America from 2009 to 2017, comes from a large family of seven living half-siblings. His father, Barack Obama Sr., met his mother, Ann Dunham, in 1960 and married her a year after.

However, Obama Sr. had already been married — a fact he neglected to reveal to Dunham. Obama Sr. and his first wife, Grace Keziah Obama, met and married in 1956 and had two children together. Consequently, Dunham divorced Obama Sr. in 1964, three years after Barack's birth. That same year, he met and married his third wife, Ruth Beatrice Baker, a Jewish-American woman he met at Harvard.

Meanwhile, Ann Dunham also moved on. She married Lolo Soetoro in 1966, but the couple eventually split. Similarly, Obama Sr. and Ruth Baker were together for nine years before they divorced in 1973. After this divorce, he had several relationships with various women, fathering one more child until he died after a car accident in 1982. This complex history has given former President Barack Obama eight half-siblings.