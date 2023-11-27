What Sylvester Stallone's Chaotic Relationship With His Father Was Really Like

The following article includes allegations of child abuse.

Sylvester Stallone's tumultuous childhood began from the moment he was born. In his 2023 Netflix documentary, "Sly," he explained that his mother, Jackie Stallone, boarded a bus while nine months pregnant and went into labor during the ride. Eventually, passengers managed to rush Jackie to the charity ward of a hospital, where the doctor made a grave error in delivery that caused the paralysis of half his mouth. As a result, Sylvester developed a permanent snarl and a speech impediment, both of which naturally became fodder for his childhood bullies.

To make matters worse, things weren't so great at home either. The "Rocky" star's parents had an explosive relationship and struggled to make ends meet. Eventually, they decided they couldn't handle the toll of raising children, so they dropped Sylvester and his brother, Frank Stallone Jr., off at an elderly home for five years. The actor got candid about that dark time in his life when he appeared on his daughters, Sophia and Sistine Stallone's, "Unwaxed" podcast.

Sylvester started by sharing that his parents may have been victims of generational trauma. The action star detailed, "My average friends were about 90 [years old]. At the time, it wasn't a big deal. But when you look back at it, it wasn't exactly a smart choice." He added, "In fairness to myself, I wasn't raised in the right way. My brain has always been flipped sideways." When he was five, Sylvester moved back in with his parents, which sadly only brought more trouble as he dealt with his abusive father — especially following their divorce.