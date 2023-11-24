Sarah Jessica Parker Perfume Gift Sets That Fragrance Fanatics Find Lovely

It's well documented that Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of shoes, and even started her own footwear line of stiletto heels and sparkly bows worthy of any "Sex and the City" episode. She's also an award-winning actor, an avid book reader, an advocate for all the arts, and a fashion icon with a style obsession that rivals her famous character Carrie Bradshaw. She's also very into smelling as good as she looks.

"One of the first things I bought as a young adult who was earning my own money was a fragrance," she shared with The Cut. "My mother, a couple actresses I worked with, and influential women in my life always smelled really good." It only made sense that she started her own line of perfume under the Sarah Jessica Parker brand name. She released her first fragrance named Lovely in 2005, fulfilling a long-held dream. "When I got my first BlackBerry in 1999, one of the first things that I entered in the memo section was names of fragrances," she said.

The "And Just Like That" actor now has a portfolio of popular perfumes and is offering several different gift sets perfect for fragrance fanatics. Sarah Jessica Parker fragrances are available directly on her retail website SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker and via Amazon, where reviews have included words like, "must have," "all-time favorite," and "nothing better." Prices will vary by retailer, but most gift sets are priced between $52 and $85.