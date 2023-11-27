Who Is RHOBH Star Camille Grammer's Husband, David C. Meyer?

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer's love life has been a focal point of her TV storyline since the show's very first season. In 1997, Camille married actor Kelsey Grammer, and the couple subsequently welcomed two children, Mason and Jude, together. Sadly, it seemed their relationship began to crumble once Kelsey began seeing his current wife, ​​Kayte Walsh, in December 2009. This partially resulted in Camille filing for divore in July 2010. Eventually, though, the reality star also found love again with attorney David C. Meyer.

The pair began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. Their lavish Hawaiian-inspired wedding took place in October 2018. Since then, Camille seems perfectly happy with husband number two, who has two sons of his own, though her children weren't immediately thrilled about the union. During a 2019 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show," Camille explained, "My son is very close to my ex-husband because it's his father, I understand that. So I don't know the psychology behind it but it's taking him a little longer to come around to David."

She continued, "My daughter, in the beginning, she was hesitant because it's Mom and no one wants to share their time with their mother." Luckily, their relationship has improved greatly with Camille adding, "My daughter adores him. My son's making his way into that direction; he's not there yet. It's difficult blending families. This is a whole new journey for me."