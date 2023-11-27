Who Is RHOBH Star Camille Grammer's Husband, David C. Meyer?
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer's love life has been a focal point of her TV storyline since the show's very first season. In 1997, Camille married actor Kelsey Grammer, and the couple subsequently welcomed two children, Mason and Jude, together. Sadly, it seemed their relationship began to crumble once Kelsey began seeing his current wife, Kayte Walsh, in December 2009. This partially resulted in Camille filing for divore in July 2010. Eventually, though, the reality star also found love again with attorney David C. Meyer.
The pair began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. Their lavish Hawaiian-inspired wedding took place in October 2018. Since then, Camille seems perfectly happy with husband number two, who has two sons of his own, though her children weren't immediately thrilled about the union. During a 2019 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show," Camille explained, "My son is very close to my ex-husband because it's his father, I understand that. So I don't know the psychology behind it but it's taking him a little longer to come around to David."
She continued, "My daughter, in the beginning, she was hesitant because it's Mom and no one wants to share their time with their mother." Luckily, their relationship has improved greatly with Camille adding, "My daughter adores him. My son's making his way into that direction; he's not there yet. It's difficult blending families. This is a whole new journey for me."
Meyer once represented a major fraudster
In David C. Meyer's career as a defense attorney, he famously represented faux investor Troy Stratos. The man conned more than $43 million from countless investors, including Nicole Murphy, the ex-wife of comedian Eddie Murphy. Stratos claimed he would invest some of Nicole's money into oil in the Middle East. Instead, he stole roughly $10 million she obtained in her divorce settlement. He was ultimately sentenced to almost 22 years in prison, though some victims argued that Meyer should have been disbarred for representing Stratos.
Finance manager Tim Burns, who says he was also a victim of Stratos's misdeeds, filed a complaint against Meyer. In his filing, Burns alleged that Meyer had a hand in a plot to scam multiple clients. "If it wasn't for Meyer, none of this would have happened. He basically ruined my life," Burns told Page Six. Meyer's law firm at the time, Venable LLP, was sued in 2015, blamed for aiding Stratos to sell Facebook stock that he didn't have.
Venable and Meyer allegedly tried to convince others to invest and even vouched for him to several banking institutions skeptical of Stratos. The case was eventually settled in 2017, though the outcome is unclear. What is known is that Meyer was not disbarred, though Venable did part ways with him. The lawyer, however, quickly landed on his feet at another firm.
His ex-wife accused him of physical assault
In addition to his work turmoil, David C. Meyer has also been accused of domestic violence. When he and Camille Grammer began seeing one another, David was still legally married to Wendy Meyer, his wife of 11 years and the mother of his children. However, in her 2016 divorce filing, Wendy clarified that she had separated from David in 2014 after he physically assaulted her. According to the mother of two, Meyer's attack left her with a concussion.
In addition to her claims of being a battered wife, Wendy says David stopped helping her financially. According to her filing, she asserted: "Although the Respondent and I lead a lavish lifestyle during our marriage as discussed in more detail below, Respondent has refused to provide me with an adequate amount of child and spousal support since we separated," (via Radar Online). Instead, Wendy declared that her ex was enjoying a luxury lifestyle in Malibu.
By 2018, their marriage was officially over, clearing the way for David to move forward with his marriage to Camille Grammer. It's unclear what their divorce settlement consisted of, and Grammer doesn't appear worried about the allegations against him.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.