The Most Satisfying Alan Quartermaine General Hospital Storyline

It's a very rare occasion when a murder is not only justified, but the killer also gets away with it on a soap opera. That's exactly what happened with Alan Quartermaine, played by the late Stuart Damon, on "General Hospital" back in 1993. To escape the chaos of his family life and marriage, Alan started frequenting country-western bars where he met single mother Rhonda Wexler (Denise Galik-Furey), and the two became regular dancing partners. Although his wife, Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson), believed the two were having an affair, they were simply friends.

Rhonda's old boyfriend, Ray Conway (Stephen Burleigh), came to Port Charles and it was revealed that he had molested her daughter, Karen Wexler (Cari Shayne), when she was young. One day, Ray was physically assaulting Rhonda and Alan showed up at her place. In a fit of rage, he pulled the villain off her and tossed him across the room against a window in an incredibly satisfying moment for everybody watching at home, breaking Ray's neck and killing him.

Alan dumped the body in the drainage ditch of a petrochemical plant owned by his family's company, ELQ. The corpse was eventually found and then-police commissioner Sean Donely (John Reilly) investigated. He had a soft spot for Monica, and when she finally told him how Alan had defended Rhonda by killing Ray, Donely dropped the case in a spectacular moment for soap opera fans, and we all cheered.