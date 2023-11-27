The Stunning Transformation Of Coco Arquette

Coco Riley Arquette was born June 13, 2004 in Los Angeles. She was a miracle baby, as her mother Courteney Cox was diagnosed with a rare MTHFR gene mutation that caused her to suffer several miscarriages. "I get pregnant pretty easily, but I have a hard time keeping them," Cox said (via The Sun). Cox also opened up about how difficult it was filming pregnancy scenes on "Friends." "That was hard," she told NBC back in 2004 (via The Mirror). "Sometimes, like I remember one time I just had a miscarriage and Rachel was giving birth. It was like that same time. Oh my God, it was terrible having to be funny."

Cox underwent two rounds of IVF before giving birth to Coco and was open about her fertility issues in the hopes of reducing the stigma attached to it. "I didn't want to give up," she said. "I just think it's important to get things out there so people can realize they're not alone."

Cox originally wanted to name her daughter Courteney, after herself and her mother. However, her ex-husband David Arquette is Jewish, and the religion frowns upon naming children after living relatives. Courteney found her way around it, opting for a name made up of the first two letters of her first and last name. "It's sort of an abbreviation of 'COurteney COx' ... 'CoCo,'" said Arquette on "Lopez Tonight" in 2010 (via People).