Strange Things About Speaker Mike Johnson We Can't Ignore

After being a relative unknown, Louisiana House representative Mike Johnson rose to national prominence when he was elected Speaker of the House. His ascension to the position, second in line to the presidency, came after the previous speaker, Kevin McCarthy was voted out – the first House speaker to ever be removed from the position. Johnson also made history when he was elected speaker as the first one ever from Louisiana. He was voted in by 220 Republicans during a single round of voting — as compared to the 15 rounds it took for McCarthy to get the position. During his first press conference as speaker, he said, ""We went through a lot to get here, but we are ready to govern, and that will begin right away," via The New York Times.

With Johnson launched into the national political spotlight, much about him that had previously been unknown is coming to light. And there are a number of strange things in his background that we can't ignore.