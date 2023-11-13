Speaker Mike Johnson Made History, But It Might Not Be For The Right Reasons

After Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House in early October 2023, multiple candidates vied for the prestigious position, each one unsuccessful in their efforts. Finally, on October 25, Republican Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson was voted as the newest member of the House of Representatives to be seated at the high chair. The Speaker of the House is third-highest U.S. government position in the country, with only the U.S. President and Vice President ahead in the chain of command.

With his official swearing-in, Johnson, the father of four kids, achieved the distinction of being the first Speaker of the House from the state of Louisiana. And while that factoid earns him a place of honor in Louisiana's history, in the world of politics, it's not the most significant detail that stands out for the Shreveport native.

Johnson is the least experienced politico ever to be elected as the Speaker of the House. Louisiana's 4th District representative has only been a member of Congress for seven years, the shortest amount of time in the last 140 years that anyone has served before holding the position.