Speaker Mike Johnson's Connection To The Duggars Grows With His NSFW Confession

Following Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson's election to Speaker of the House, the internet quickly became abuzz with news and speculation about the unexpected politician. Around the same time X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) users began making very specific comparisons of Mike Johnson's wife, Kelly, to Michelle Duggar, a resurfaced video of the conservative politician offers yet another similarity between the two families: their use of the porn-blocking app Covenant Eyes.

Covenant Eyes is a software that monitors users' online activity on up to ten devices and utilizes accountability partners to discourage access to pornographic material. In the 2022 video posted to X, Johnson said, "Covenant Eyes is the software we've been using a long time in our household." He explained that the program scans the activity on his phone and laptop and sends a report to his accountability partner, who he said is his oldest son, Jack. "I'm proud to tell you he's got a clean slate."

People reported in 2021 that former "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, used the same program. The findings came years after the son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar confessed to having a pornography addiction on the Duggar family's blog.