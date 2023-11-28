Whoopi Goldberg Once Admitted To A Controversial Gym Fashion Choice On The View
During a discussion on "The View," the topic of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. not wearing shoes on a commercial flight took an unexpected turn when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin shared that her friend had once witnessed him working out in jeans. To everyone's surprise, Whoopi Goldberg admitted to occasionally doing the same.
Despite Goldberg's reputation for bold and unconventional fashion choices, which have previously often involved vibrant colors and unique styles, it seems that she also embraces simpler clothing on occasion. Despite her co-hosts on "The View" expressing their disagreement with her workout gear, Goldberg likely has a solid understanding of her own style as well as comfort.
In a conversation with InStyle, Goldberg shared that she prioritizes comfort over anyone else's idea of what she should be wearing. "You should be able to walk in your closet, no matter how you're feeling, and say, 'Oh, I know this is going to work,'" she explained. For her, jeans evidently fit the bill for a quick gym session or two.
Even industry giants like Tim Gunn from "Project Runway" and the late André Leon Talley, former editor-at-large of Vogue, have recognized Goldberg as a fashion star in her own right. In an interview with Elle, Goldberg shared their words of encouragement, revealing that they once told her, "You don't need to dress like anyone else, because you're your own fashion icon. You represent comfortable."
Whoopi Goldberg was unfazed by her co-hosts' disapproval of jeans in the gym
Following a stunned reaction from her "The View" co-hosts, Goldberg stood firm in defense of her unconventional gym fashion. "Listen, sometimes you don't have time to stop when everybody else is in their shorts and everything, and you go and get some exercise in when you can," the EGOT winner explained.
Sunny Hostin was curious about the practicality of working out in jeans, particularly concerning the inevitable sweat, to which Goldberg had a simple answer. "You change your clothes when you get home," she said. While things once got awkward between Joy Behar and Goldberg on "The View," Behar jumped to Goldberg's rescue after their co-hosts continued to express bewilderment over the jeans in the gym scenario, saying that she didn't see the problem. "I know! Apparently, it's a freaky thing to some people," Goldberg quipped.
Renowned for her distinctive personal style, Goldberg has never been one to shy away from clothing choices that may seem unconventional to many. Clearly not overly bothered by her co-hosts' opinions on her gym attire, Goldberg did admit that she was once hurt by public criticism of a red carpet look she wore in the 1990s.
Goldberg was fashion-shamed for her 1993 Oscars look
Whoopi Goldberg never steers away from her trademark look — she doesn't have eyebrows, always sports chic glasses, and wears whatever she wants to. However, when she did the latter at the 1993 Oscars, the backlash got to her.
Goldberg donned a vibrant ensemble, featuring a green jumpsuit with light-purple detailing, a purple bolero, and a matching overskirt with green lining and an opening in the front. The look was inspired by Lucille Ball's outfits in "I Love Lucy," Goldberg told Page Six in a 2023 interview. She explained, "Lucy would always come out in these great ensembles, and I thought, 'I would like to wear that!'" However, the outfit faced harsh criticism from fashion experts. "It hurt my feelings, I'm not going to lie," Goldberg shared, adding, "It kept me from dressing up for a very long time."
Almost exactly three decades later, in October 2023, Goldberg was awarded the American Icon Award at the Fashion Group International 39th Annual Night of Stars gala. Her co-hosts on "The View" praised her quintessentially Goldberg look for the evening — a shapeless black dress paired with sandals and socks, along with a quirky handbag featuring a pair of heels. Embracing her unique style, Goldberg joked, "I just cleaned up." We can't help but wonder what "The View" would have to say had Goldberg worn jeans.