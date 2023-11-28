Whoopi Goldberg Once Admitted To A Controversial Gym Fashion Choice On The View

During a discussion on "The View," the topic of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. not wearing shoes on a commercial flight took an unexpected turn when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin shared that her friend had once witnessed him working out in jeans. To everyone's surprise, Whoopi Goldberg admitted to occasionally doing the same.

Despite Goldberg's reputation for bold and unconventional fashion choices, which have previously often involved vibrant colors and unique styles, it seems that she also embraces simpler clothing on occasion. Despite her co-hosts on "The View" expressing their disagreement with her workout gear, Goldberg likely has a solid understanding of her own style as well as comfort.

In a conversation with InStyle, Goldberg shared that she prioritizes comfort over anyone else's idea of what she should be wearing. "You should be able to walk in your closet, no matter how you're feeling, and say, 'Oh, I know this is going to work,'" she explained. For her, jeans evidently fit the bill for a quick gym session or two.

Even industry giants like Tim Gunn from "Project Runway" and the late André Leon Talley, former editor-at-large of Vogue, have recognized Goldberg as a fashion star in her own right. In an interview with Elle, Goldberg shared their words of encouragement, revealing that they once told her, "You don't need to dress like anyone else, because you're your own fashion icon. You represent comfortable."