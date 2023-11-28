Inside Kevin James' Relationship With Steffiana De La Cruz

It's hard to imagine Doug Heffernan married to anyone other than Carrie — when you watch the seemingly always-on reruns of the sitcom "The King of Queens," you tune in for the on-screen chemistry of the show's portrayers, Kevin James and Leah Remini. But off-screen? The two are strictly pals, and James has romantic eyes for only one other woman: his wife, Steffiana de la Cruz.

The couple, who celebrated their 19th anniversary in 2023, met and married while James' was starring in his break-out role as Doug. While neither confirmed it was love at first sight, it had to be close. After meeting on a blind date in 2001, an engagement followed in 2003, and their wedding in 2004. On their anniversary, James posted a brief but loving tribute to his wife on social media, telling de la Cruz, "You are my world."

While James has admitted he incorporates some of their life into his stand-up comedy routines and his on-screen projects, the pair live a mostly private existence. That being said, we have seen de la Cruz on the red carpet supporting her husband, and the duo appears to have a solid relationship.