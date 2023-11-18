Inside Leah Remini And Kevin James' Real-Life Relationship

Actors Leah Remini and Kevin James became household names and sitcom legends thanks to their unimpeachable performances in the hit series "The King of Queens." The show made its small screen debut on CBS in 1998 and ran for a whopping nine seasons. Since then, Remini and James continue to stay busy. (And thanks to the seemingly endless stream of reruns, "The King of Queens" continues to stay on our TV screens.)

After "The King of Queens" wrapped once and for all, Remini became a cohost on "The Talk" and starred alongside her best friend, Jennifer Lopez, in the comedy "Second Act." Following her departure from the Church of Scientology, Remini also launched her own docuseries, "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," where she speaks with fellow former members of the church. The series has gone on to earn multiple Emmy nods and two wins. As for James, the Long Island native went on to star in several hit films, including the "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" franchise, "You Don't Mess with the Zohan," the "Hotel Transylvania" films, "Zookeeper," and "Here Comes the Boom." And years after his Emmy-nominated performance on "The King of Queens," James returned to episodic television with the sitcom "Kevin Can Wait." Remini also signed on to join the show's cast during its sophomore season.

Since then, Remini and James have yet to announce any new projects together. Behind the scenes, however, these two stars share a friendship that has endured for decades.