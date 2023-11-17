What The Cast Of The King Of Queens Looks Like Today

In September 2023, memes using photos from "The King of Queens" were inescapable online. Fans plucked promotional shots of star Kevin James from the archives, using them as reaction images to sum up any number of emotions. The show's stars couldn't help but notice all the renewed chatter about the sitcom, which went off the air in 2007. Leah Remini wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I wanted to let you all know I'm seeing all of 'The King of Queens' memes and tweets and I absolutely love them. Thank you for 25 years of amazing memories!"

It's true; even though the show hasn't aired new episodes in a decade and a half, "The King of Queens" has lived on in syndication and streaming. Andrew Champagne, the first person to tweet the memeable photo of James, told Today that it was about time for "The King of Queens" to be recognized as a great show. "I think Kevin James deserves his flowers," he said. "For some reason there is a narrative in our society that Kevin James isn't hilarious, and that bothers me."

Fans who have streamed every episode ad nauseam may be wondering what the cast of the classic sitcom is up to these days. Read on to find out what the cast of "The King of Queens" looks like today.