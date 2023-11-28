Signs Hugh Jackman's Split From Deborra-Lee Furness Was Messier Than They Let On

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness splitting after nearly three decades together shocked many fans. The two tied the knot in 1996 and share two children, Oscar, who they adopted in 2000, and Ava, who was adopted in 2005. The Hollywood couple appeared happy and in love, frequently appearing on red carpets with one another. Jackman and Furness also weren't afraid to pack on the PDA, notably sharing a smooch after arriving at last year's Venice Film Festival. Sadly, things came to an end in September 2023 when they released a joint statement announcing their separation.

In their announcement, Furness and Jackman said, "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." This appeared to signal an amicable parting of ways, especially with both of them stating they would no longer speak publicly about the split. However, with Jackman now penning a memoir, which promises revelations about his divorce, things may be messier than they appear on the surface.