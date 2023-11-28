Signs Hugh Jackman's Split From Deborra-Lee Furness Was Messier Than They Let On
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness splitting after nearly three decades together shocked many fans. The two tied the knot in 1996 and share two children, Oscar, who they adopted in 2000, and Ava, who was adopted in 2005. The Hollywood couple appeared happy and in love, frequently appearing on red carpets with one another. Jackman and Furness also weren't afraid to pack on the PDA, notably sharing a smooch after arriving at last year's Venice Film Festival. Sadly, things came to an end in September 2023 when they released a joint statement announcing their separation.
In their announcement, Furness and Jackman said, "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." This appeared to signal an amicable parting of ways, especially with both of them stating they would no longer speak publicly about the split. However, with Jackman now penning a memoir, which promises revelations about his divorce, things may be messier than they appear on the surface.
Jackman and Furness have unfollowed one another on social media
During his marriage, Hugh Jackman regularly shared images of his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on his Instagram account. Several photos were posted this year, giving no indication that there was trouble in paradise. On Valentine's Day in 2023, he posted a touching tribute to Furness, and he also shared a touching tribute on their 27th wedding anniversary in April. Jackman's final post of himself and Furness was on May 1. It's unclear what images Furness has on her own profile, considering she has now set her account to private. What is clear, however, is that the couple is no longer following one another.
It's unclear when the pair cut ties on social media. However, such a move may suggest that they are not as friendly with one another as they appear. Limiting their digital interactions may allow the ex-couple to avoid viewing unwanted posts about one another, particularly those pertaining to future romantic partners. Both Jackman and Furness are reportedly (and understandably) saddened by the split, which is another likely contributor to the unfollowing.
Hugh Jackman may be already dating again
Since Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness decided to end their marriage, there have been rumors that he is already back on the dating scene. In October 2023, an insider close to Jackman revealed to New Idea magazine that Jackman was ready for a new partner, telling the outlet, "Finding love again is one of his biggest priorities." The following month, Jackman sparked rumors that he might've had some company during a morning stroll in Central Park. He shared a carousel post on Instagram showing himself in different areas of the park, but with none of these images being selfies, it's likely that someone else took the snaps.
There is no indicator of who might have been accompanying Jackman on his park outing. However, with the divorce reportedly nearing its end, there is the possibility that Jackman could be spending his time with a special someone. And even if Furness is aware of this person, a potential divorce settlement may prevent her from revealing that information. It is rumored that Jackman may fork over $100 million in exchange for Furness signing a non-disclosure agreement about their relationship. Though no final decision has been made, it does appear that many things are brewing behind the scenes.