Inside Barack Obama's Tumultuous Relationship With His Republican Brother Malik

Former President Barack Obama has built a reputation as a family-oriented man. The hidden family dinner ritual he followed during his presidency, as well as his sweet relationships with his half-sisters, Auma Obama and Maya Soetoro-Ng, hint that he takes his brood quite seriously. However, not everyone in the Obama family would agree that the former president is a good person. His elder half-brother, Malik Obama, has been vocally critical of him, even making multiple unsavory tweets and comments about him.

Malik Obama was born in Kenya in 1958 to their father, Barack Obama Sr., and his first wife, Keziah Obama. Three years later, Obama Sr. and his second wife, an American named Ann Dunham, had former President Barack in Hawaii. The half-brothers met for the first time in 1985, three years after their father's tragic death. Initially, their relationship was great. In his memoir, "Dreams From My Father," Barack wrote about how Malik, called "Roy," seemed burdened by the financial help their large family desperately needed.

By 2008, Barack was a politician contesting for the presidency, and Malik was a naturalized American-Kenyan businessman. The half-brothers maintained a close relationship, but somewhere along the line, the once-tight connection turned incredibly sour.