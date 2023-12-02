Why RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Chose Not To Take Ozempic

The following article includes discussion of eating disorders.

Since joining the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2021 as part of the season 11 cast, Crystal Kung Minkoff has been transparent about her battle with bulimia. Per the Mayo Clinic, the disease is characterized by overeating food and then using self-induced vomiting, laxatives, weight-loss supplements, diuretics, or enemas to purge the excessive calories. Sadly, she has dealt with this disorder since age 11 and has undergone therapy to overcome it. Minkoff has even had to endure insensitive comments about her condition on the series. But despite the pressure to look thinner, the Real Coco founder is abstaining from turning to Ozempic, the latest weight loss craze.

The prescription injection is used to treat type 2 diabetes and is usually administered in weekly doses. However, in recent years, the drug has been prescribed to help with weight loss. Many other Bravolebrities have been open about using the shot to slim down, including Dolores Catania and Jennifer Fessler from the New Jersey franchise. Minkoff revealed to Page Six that while she considered the shot, she decided against it for several good reasons.