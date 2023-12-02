Why RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Chose Not To Take Ozempic
The following article includes discussion of eating disorders.
Since joining the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2021 as part of the season 11 cast, Crystal Kung Minkoff has been transparent about her battle with bulimia. Per the Mayo Clinic, the disease is characterized by overeating food and then using self-induced vomiting, laxatives, weight-loss supplements, diuretics, or enemas to purge the excessive calories. Sadly, she has dealt with this disorder since age 11 and has undergone therapy to overcome it. Minkoff has even had to endure insensitive comments about her condition on the series. But despite the pressure to look thinner, the Real Coco founder is abstaining from turning to Ozempic, the latest weight loss craze.
The prescription injection is used to treat type 2 diabetes and is usually administered in weekly doses. However, in recent years, the drug has been prescribed to help with weight loss. Many other Bravolebrities have been open about using the shot to slim down, including Dolores Catania and Jennifer Fessler from the New Jersey franchise. Minkoff revealed to Page Six that while she considered the shot, she decided against it for several good reasons.
Crystal Kung Minkoff felt the drug wasn't good for her bulimia recovery
With Crystal Kung Minkoff having dealt with bulimia most of her life, she felt it wasn't a good idea to dabble in Ozempic. "It's not a good place for me, personally, for my recovery. I've never judged or looked down on anyone that finds different avenues for [weight loss]. I would be lying if [I said] I haven't thought about it. And then I have to check myself if that's right for my recovery, and I'm in a very specific situation," Minkoff explained to Page Six in April 2023 during Dorit Kemsley's Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala.
Aside from Ozempic, Minkoff was faced with questions regarding why she didn't use other substances for weight loss while filming "RHOBH." During episode 11 of season 12, her co-star Erika Jayne joked about Minkoff taking a laxative. The moment left Minkoff feeling humiliated. During the after-show, Minkoff explained, "I think it was more triggering that as she's saying these things, that she doesn't know that it could be hurtful. Had that been something that I had an issue with, it could've been really bad for me."
Minkoff is concerned about diabetic patients having access to Ozempic
Even if the thought of using Ozempic to shed pounds fast seems appealing, it has been widely reported that there is now a shortage of the drug for diabetic patients who need it for their medical needs. This is largely due to the medication being prescribed for weight loss purposes. Crystal Kung Minkoff explained that this is yet another reason why she has refrained from using the drug. She even urged others to stop using Ozempic to drop pounds. "From what I understand, there's a shortage for people with diabetes, in which case I think people should completely stop using it ... for just vanity if that's really the case," Kung Minkoff also told Page Six.
Minkoff continues to battle the disorder, which has the potential to become life-threatening in extreme cases. In August 2022, she revealed that she had relapsed in her recovery (per People). Though it appears Minkoff is doing better these days, her relapse is an unfortunate reminder that many eating disorders require long-term treatment.
If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.