Meet Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Newbie Annemarie Wiley & Her Controversial Husband

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and transphobia.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" newcomer Annemarie Wiley is already causing a stir. The NFL wife was announced as a new cast member in March 2023 and got a co-sign from fellow "RHOBH" star Erika Jayne, who told E! News that Wiley fit in immediately with the other "Housewives." It also seems that viewers will soon see her go head-to-head with Crystal Kung Minkoff later in the season. But off camera, her life has been equally as headline-worthy, especially as it pertains to her husband, retired football player Marcellus Wiley.

The couple wed in 2014 and share three children, Marcellus Jr., Aliya Jane, and Alivia Marie, in addition to Marcellus' adult daughter, Morocca Alise, whom he shares with a former partner. After retiring from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006, he began his sports commentating career, working for ESPN for 11 years before leaving in 2018 to join Fox Sports, where he remained until 2022. Annemarie went on to become an accomplished nurse anesthetist after graduating with her bachelor's in nursing before achieving a master's in nursing specializing in anesthesia at the Keck School of Medicine — USC. While the "RHOBH" star's net worth isn't known, her husband's is reported at $5 million and nurse anesthetists typically receive salaries in the low six figures. With their many professional strides and comfortable lifestyle, the couple has still been the topic of controversy.