Meet Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Newbie Annemarie Wiley & Her Controversial Husband
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and transphobia.
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" newcomer Annemarie Wiley is already causing a stir. The NFL wife was announced as a new cast member in March 2023 and got a co-sign from fellow "RHOBH" star Erika Jayne, who told E! News that Wiley fit in immediately with the other "Housewives." It also seems that viewers will soon see her go head-to-head with Crystal Kung Minkoff later in the season. But off camera, her life has been equally as headline-worthy, especially as it pertains to her husband, retired football player Marcellus Wiley.
The couple wed in 2014 and share three children, Marcellus Jr., Aliya Jane, and Alivia Marie, in addition to Marcellus' adult daughter, Morocca Alise, whom he shares with a former partner. After retiring from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006, he began his sports commentating career, working for ESPN for 11 years before leaving in 2018 to join Fox Sports, where he remained until 2022. Annemarie went on to become an accomplished nurse anesthetist after graduating with her bachelor's in nursing before achieving a master's in nursing specializing in anesthesia at the Keck School of Medicine — USC. While the "RHOBH" star's net worth isn't known, her husband's is reported at $5 million and nurse anesthetists typically receive salaries in the low six figures. With their many professional strides and comfortable lifestyle, the couple has still been the topic of controversy.
Annemarie and Marcellus Wiley seemingly support Candace Owens and Joe Rogan
It may be unclear where Annemarie Wiley stands on politics, but she and her husband, Marcellus Wiley, are seemingly fans of two very controversial and candid media personalities. The couple follows Joe Rogan and Candace Owens on Instagram, who are both well-known for their contentious political views. Owens has long supported other embattled figures such as Kanye West and Donald Trump, though she is no longer a fan of the former President. Rogan doesn't necessarily care for Trump either, but he has suggested that the country was better when he was in office.
It could be the outspokenness of these individuals that attracts the Wileys, especially considering Marcellus' own willingness to express his beliefs regarding transgender athletes. In February 2023, he went viral on Twitter for stating he disagrees with transgender women competing in all-female sports, though Wiley maintained there was no personal issue with the LGBTQIA+ community. Annemarie hasn't commented on Marcellus' remarks, so it's unclear if she shares the same views.
Marcellus Wiley is being sued for sexual assault
In a serious turn of events, Marcellus Wiley is facing accusations of sexual assault. In November 2023, the victim filed a lawsuit against Wiley, claiming that while they were both attending Columbia University, he raped her multiple times after visiting her dorm room in 1994. The victim argued that when she told school staff about the attack, it was downplayed, seemingly to protect Wiley's blossoming football career. He has flat-out denied the allegations in a video posted on his YouTube channel. In his explanation, which was uploaded on November 22, 2023, Wiley admitted to visiting her dorm room but says they "did not engage in intercourse," though they did have an intimate encounter of some sort. Still, Wiley says the accuser never made a formal complaint to anyone. Wiley accused the victim of trying to cash in on New York's Adult Survivors Act, which gave sexual assault victims more time to seek justice for the abuse they've endured.
Annemarie Wiley has not publicly commented on her husband's legal drama. Given the severity of the allegations, her Bravo gig could also be in jeopardy. Though it's unlikely the lawsuit will be discussed on "RHOBH," it wouldn't be surprising if her cast mates are eager to know more about it.
If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-330-0226.