The A-Lister Kelly Ripa Once Tried To Set Up On A Date With Her Son
Kelly Ripa once tried to set up her son Michael Consuelos with an A-lister. Ripa isn't your typical mom, but she's not your typical television talk show host, either. She's gone from being a soap opera darling to talk show royalty and has managed to make some eyebrow-raising comments along the way. OK! magazine has a list of some of the "cringiest" moments Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos share as co-hosts of their "Live with Kelly and Mark" show which includes many details about their intimate lives at home. The host has also talked about how her daughter Lola Consuelos caught her parents "in the act" on her 8th birthday, per the Huffington Post.
If that weren't enough, the former soap star and Lola even have a history of throwing shade at each other on Instagram with comments like "absolutely repulsive," "ridiculous" butt selfies, and the kind of thirst traps that no child wants to see their parent post on social media, per E!. Well, when it comes to embarrassing her children, Ripa doesn't like to leave anyone behind as she once tried to set up Michael on a date with a huge Hollywood star. But the fact that there's a huge age gap between Michael and the A-lister is what had a lot of people throwing a side-eye in the famous mom's direction.
Kelly wanted to set up her son Michael with Sharon Stone
According to Entertainment Weekly, Kelly Ripa thought it would be a good idea to set up Hollywood star Sharon Stone with her eldest son Michael Consuelos. Despite the almost 40-year age gap, Ripa admitted that both Michael and her younger son Joaquin Consuelos have big "crushes" on the "Basic Instinct" star. While on her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast Ripa made it pretty clear to Stone that there are several people in the Consuelos household who are huge fans of her and her work. The former soap star told Stone, "I wish I could introduce you to my children because my sons — as you know, we've discussed this over DMs — are very dichotomous in their personalities. They are not similar in any way. They disagree on everything except the hotness of Sharon Stone."
Ripa then went on to say that she wanted to set her up with Michael and that she would love to have Stone as her daughter-in-law. "That would be the greatest honor of our family," the mother-of-three said.
While having Sharon Stone at the Ripa family holidays would have been a great thing to see, the film star told Ripa that her son Michael just isn't in her demographic. She explained that she has a rule of not dating anyone under the age of 45, which would have made it hard for Michael seeing how he's two decades younger than Sharon's cut-off age.
Kelly Ripa tried to play matchmaker with Lisa Rinna's daughters
Kelly Ripa's attempt to get Sharon Stone to join their family wasn't the only time that Kelly tried to play matchmaker for her kids. According to Page Six, Ripa admitted on "Live with Kelly and Mark" that she tried to set up one of her sons with fellow soap opera alum Lisa Rinna's daughters, Delilah and Amelia Hamlin. Though she didn't specify which one of her sons she was trying to set up, Rinna confirmed that it was a true story. "For many, many years I tried," the host added.
Something tells us that if her talk show hosting gig dries up, Ripa could easily transition into hosting a reality dating show. She might not have Stone as a daughter-in-law, but maybe she can have her as a dating show co-host. No matter where Ripa's career continues to take her, it's likely her children's dating lives will always be of interest to her.