What We Know About Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello's Prenup
Hollywood stars Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello first started dating back in 2014. It was a romance made in picture-perfect DNA heaven. With the former couple's gorgeous looks, it's surprising the smoke between them never started a fire. They first met thanks to Vergara's "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondent's Association dinner, according to People. Vergara just came out of a messy relationship with her ex-fiance Nick Loeb, as detailed by the Daily Mail, and it didn't take Manganiello very long to realize that she was the one for him. The actor told Haute Living in 2015, "Our first date was in June, and then I proposed to her on Christmas Eve; [we dated for] about six months. When you know, you know, and we knew right away — like, very quickly."
Well, if there's something else you know when you know, it's when things aren't working. Vergara and Manganiello announced their separation in July 2023, leaving fans shocked over their split. Then again, nothing seems to be too surprising in the entertainment world. Thankfully, the couple's prenup would ensure that each party would get exactly what they deserved in their divorce. Here's what we know about it.
What the former couple was entitled to in their prenup
When Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara met and fell in love, they probably thought that love would last forever as most couples do. Their divorce lawyers at the time probably knew that the word forever holds a different meaning in Hollywood and that's why drafted a prenuptial agreement, as many Hollywood couples do.
According to People, both Manganiello and Vergara agreed to comply with the terms of their prenup. Vergara got to keep her personal assets, which include jewelry, artwork, and "other personal effects," per the publication, along with her earnings from before and during her time with Manganiello. Page Six added that a lot of the details surrounding their prenup have not been made public, but that Vergara has also asked for spousal support from her ex. What's more, the former couple agreed to split up all of the property they owned together and have also agreed to pay their own attorney's fees.
Vergara and Manganiello did not have any children during their seven-year marriage. However, there was one thing that wasn't discussed in the prenup: the couple's dog, Bubbles.
Bubbles Manganiello gets to stay with his father, Joe
As Page Six reported, Sofia Vergara has allowed her ex-husband Joe Manganiello to keep the couple's dog, Bubbles. That's because she thinks the small pooch absolutely "hates" her, which would make sense to fans seeing how it's Manganiello who spends more time with his furry family member, per his Instagram page. One source close to the ex-couple even said, "Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofía is well aware of this," while also adding, "Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofía loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she's letting Joe have custody."
Clearly, Bubbles Vergara-Manganiello has got it made. It also appears as though Manganiello has not left the house without Bubbles since splitting from his ex-wife as he takes the pup everywhere he goes. Vergara, meanwhile, has moved on and is dating again. An insider told People, "She is enjoying life. She seems positive and full of energy. Sofia has been handling the divorce well. It wasn't an easy decision, but she is doing great now."