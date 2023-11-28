What We Know About Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello's Prenup

Hollywood stars Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello first started dating back in 2014. It was a romance made in picture-perfect DNA heaven. With the former couple's gorgeous looks, it's surprising the smoke between them never started a fire. They first met thanks to Vergara's "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondent's Association dinner, according to People. Vergara just came out of a messy relationship with her ex-fiance Nick Loeb, as detailed by the Daily Mail, and it didn't take Manganiello very long to realize that she was the one for him. The actor told Haute Living in 2015, "Our first date was in June, and then I proposed to her on Christmas Eve; [we dated for] about six months. When you know, you know, and we knew right away — like, very quickly."

Well, if there's something else you know when you know, it's when things aren't working. Vergara and Manganiello announced their separation in July 2023, leaving fans shocked over their split. Then again, nothing seems to be too surprising in the entertainment world. Thankfully, the couple's prenup would ensure that each party would get exactly what they deserved in their divorce. Here's what we know about it.