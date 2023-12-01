What To Know About Hallmark Star Lauren Alaina's Beau, Cam Arnold
Having experienced some very public heartbreak after calling her engagement to her high school sweetheart and ending another relationship in the same year, Hallmark star and country music singer Lauren Alaina was determined to keep any new relationship under wraps until she knew it was a sure thing. "I'm going to be 100% sure that it's going to work out before I go broadcast anything," she told People in September 2020. "I've been joking that I'll be pretty much walking down the aisle before I'm going to tell people about him!"
When she spoke those words, the "American Idol" runner-up was well on the way to her own personal happy ending, just like in her Hallmark debut movie "Roadhouse Romance". That's because she had already met her future partner, Cameron Scott Arnold. The two dated for over two years beginning in 2020, but true to her promise, Alaina didn't share her relationship until she could introduce Arnold as her fiancé. During a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in November 2022, she brought her love on stage and showed off her ring. "This is the first time I'm showing Cameron to the world," she told People. "He has and will continue to be a sacred piece of my life."
Although he's a fan of Alaina's career, Scott is not a fan of the spotlight. Of his debut at the Opry, the singer admitted, "He did not want to do that! He likes to be in the shadows." As it turns out, this is perfectly fine with the "What Ifs" singer.
He's a down-home Georgia guy
"I didn't want anyone in the industry at all. And boy, I got everything I could have ever wanted," Lauren Alaina divulged to People about her dream beau. Her fiancé Cam Arnold is far removed from both Hollywood and the country music world and instead works as the Vice President of Sales at insurance company SouthPoint Risk. "He wears a suit for work every day, and I'm not sure that he had any idea who I was when he met me," the singer confessed.
The duo met in January 2020 at Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa country music festival. Arnold is a friend of Luke Bryan's niece and was backstage at one of the concerts. Alaina toured with Bryan in 2017, and was also backstage at the time enjoying a taco feast. Arnold's opening line was both casual and comedic. "'Nobody's gonna take those tacos away from you!' First thing he ever said to me," the "Road Less Traveled" singer revealed to ET. "And that was when I knew."
Both originally from Georgia, Arnold and Alaina now call Nashville, TN, home, and the two have gotten cozily domestic, planting a garden, canning tomatoes, and dressing like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for Halloween. "He keeps me grounded and gives me a piece of a normal everyday life that I didn't have before him," she told People.
He makes Alaina laugh
Alaina and Arnold made their official red-carpet debut at the People's Choice Country Awards in September 2023, and if the country singer has anything to say about it, it definitely won't be their last. On the anniversary of their engagement, Alaina posted a punny and sweet note on Instagram, writing, "One year ago you asked me to be yours forever. I can't wait to be your wife. I love you so much. Let's grow ArnOLD together."
The two will exchange vows in 2024, but until then, are enjoying their long engagement. "I'm going to soak up every minute of this season of life before we say 'I do,'" she declared on another social media post. Planning a wedding has been on their agenda, and the couple are having lots of laughs while doing it. Alaina told The Highway radio show that the pair are all about letting the good times roll and embracing their inner children. She also shared her fiancé has been an active part of the process. "He's been very involved, actually, We've been knocking it out together," she revealed.
When ET asked The singer why she wanted to marry Arnold, she gave two really good reasons. "He is very funny. And he's hot! If you spend five minutes with him, you'd be like, 'I get it.'"