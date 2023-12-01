What To Know About Hallmark Star Lauren Alaina's Beau, Cam Arnold

Having experienced some very public heartbreak after calling her engagement to her high school sweetheart and ending another relationship in the same year, Hallmark star and country music singer Lauren Alaina was determined to keep any new relationship under wraps until she knew it was a sure thing. "I'm going to be 100% sure that it's going to work out before I go broadcast anything," she told People in September 2020. "I've been joking that I'll be pretty much walking down the aisle before I'm going to tell people about him!"

When she spoke those words, the "American Idol" runner-up was well on the way to her own personal happy ending, just like in her Hallmark debut movie "Roadhouse Romance". That's because she had already met her future partner, Cameron Scott Arnold. The two dated for over two years beginning in 2020, but true to her promise, Alaina didn't share her relationship until she could introduce Arnold as her fiancé. During a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in November 2022, she brought her love on stage and showed off her ring. "This is the first time I'm showing Cameron to the world," she told People. "He has and will continue to be a sacred piece of my life."

Although he's a fan of Alaina's career, Scott is not a fan of the spotlight. Of his debut at the Opry, the singer admitted, "He did not want to do that! He likes to be in the shadows." As it turns out, this is perfectly fine with the "What Ifs" singer.