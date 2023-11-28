What The Cast Of Elf Looks Like Today

When it comes to Christmas movies, "Elf" is in a league of its own. The 2003 film centers on Buddy, a human raised by Christmas elves who leaves the North Pole to seek out his biological family in New York City. Like its protagonist, the movie's script went on a massive journey before becoming what it is today.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, "Elf" director Jon Favreau revealed that the original script was "a much darker version of the film." Thus, Favreau and his team rewrote it, and the resulting screenplay turned out to be sweeter than a heap of spaghetti noodles with maple syrup on top. In the new version, they gave the movie a cartoonish flare — and they also turned Buddy the Elf into a wholesome hero. "Buddy changing a lot of people in small ways and overall changing the personality of the city, that's something I think gives the movie heart," Favreau said.

Favreau's instincts served him well, because "Elf" became a box office smash and a timeless holiday classic. After two decades, the movie hasn't lost any of its splendor. But it's not just the writing that made "Elf" a success — it's also the incredible cast who carried the film with their humor and charm. The "Elf" cast spread untold amounts of Christmas cheer — and these days, many of them continue to grace our movie and television screens. Scroll on to see how the "Elf" actors have changed over the years.