Whatever Happened To Cybill Shepherd?

In 2023, Cybill Shepherd told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "I started at the top and have been working my way down ever since." In many ways, she isn't wrong. After all, her career started with a bang. After making her professional debut in Peter Bogdanovich's eight-time Oscar-nominated "The Last Picture Show" in 1971, Shepherd landed a string of huge roles throughout the '70s, starring in "The Heartbreak Kid," " Daisy Miller," "At Long Last Love," and "Taxi Driver." Shepherd was en route to becoming one of the biggest stars of her generation. Yet in the late '70s, she announced her retirement from the industry.

However, she continued acting in the '80s, primarily making appearances on TV shows and made-for-TV movies. She returned to stardom in 1985, with a lead role opposite Bruce Willis in the TV series "Moonlighting." This was followed by her own fairly short-lived show in the '90s and a few TV roles throughout the 2000s. Despite reviving her career, Shepherd never really reached the Hollywood heights everyone had expected her to. So, whatever happened to Cybill Shepherd? Let's take a look.