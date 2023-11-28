Kate Winslet's Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Her Twin

In 1994, Kate Winslet made her feature film debut in Peter Jackson's "Heavenly Creatures." Just three years later, she became a global sensation, thanks to her unforgettable performance in "Titanic" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. After that, her filmography only continued to blossom; time and time again, she's proven to be one of her generation's most beloved and respected actors. Her work in films such as "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Little Children, and "The Reader" have earned her widespread acclaim, including an Academy Award for her role in the latter.

Winslet is also the proud mother of three kids. Her only daughter, Mia Threapleton, is the spitting image of Winslet in "Heavenly Creatures" and "Sense and Sensibility." With their expressive eyebrows, golden blonde hair, bright blue eyes, and stunning smiles, the resemblance is uncanny. Of course, Threapleton is not the first child of a movie star who happens to look a lot like their very famous parent... but come on, she even has the same beauty mark above her lip.

When Threapleton arrived on October 12, 2000, Winslet embraced the role of mom. "I'm becoming much more squishy and vulnerable and emotional, and I'm sure I'll find it a lot easier to cry on-screen," Winslet said in the U.K. Daily Mirror (via Salon). And now, Threapleton's all grown up and crying on-screen, too. As Winslet's career and legacy continue to shine, her firstborn child sure seems equipped to carry on said legacy.