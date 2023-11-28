Kate Winslet's Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Her Twin
In 1994, Kate Winslet made her feature film debut in Peter Jackson's "Heavenly Creatures." Just three years later, she became a global sensation, thanks to her unforgettable performance in "Titanic" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. After that, her filmography only continued to blossom; time and time again, she's proven to be one of her generation's most beloved and respected actors. Her work in films such as "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Little Children, and "The Reader" have earned her widespread acclaim, including an Academy Award for her role in the latter.
Winslet is also the proud mother of three kids. Her only daughter, Mia Threapleton, is the spitting image of Winslet in "Heavenly Creatures" and "Sense and Sensibility." With their expressive eyebrows, golden blonde hair, bright blue eyes, and stunning smiles, the resemblance is uncanny. Of course, Threapleton is not the first child of a movie star who happens to look a lot like their very famous parent... but come on, she even has the same beauty mark above her lip.
When Threapleton arrived on October 12, 2000, Winslet embraced the role of mom. "I'm becoming much more squishy and vulnerable and emotional, and I'm sure I'll find it a lot easier to cry on-screen," Winslet said in the U.K. Daily Mirror (via Salon). And now, Threapleton's all grown up and crying on-screen, too. As Winslet's career and legacy continue to shine, her firstborn child sure seems equipped to carry on said legacy.
The emerging talent of Kate Winslet's daughter
Mia Threapleton, beyond inheriting her mother's looks, seems to have also inherited the family's acting genes. In a trend not uncommon among celebrity children who bear a striking resemblance to their famous parents, Threapleton is following in the footsteps of her mother and making her mark on the world of entertainment.
Although she initially harbored aspirations of pursuing a career in fashion design, as revealed in an interview with British Vogue, Threapleton's love of acting has taken her down a different path. Her official acting debut came about when she had a small role in 2014's "A Little Chaos."
Threapleton's career shows no signs of slowing down: In November 2023, her series "The Buccaneers" hit Apple TV+. The project is an adaptation of an unfinished Edith Wharton work of the same name. The period piece follows the conflict that arises when a group of American women comes to London in the 1870s and tries to integrate into society. Notable co-stars on the project include Alisha Boe and Christina Hendricks. Threapleton's role in this historical drama promises to be a significant step forward in her burgeoning acting career. As she continues to build her own legacy in the world of entertainment, Mia Threapleton's talent and captivating presence are undeniable, ensuring she's more than just her mother's daughter but a rising star in her own right.
Kate Winslet and her daughter starred in a television show together
One of Mia Threapleton's first big acting roles happened to be alongside her mother in Dominic Savage's "I Am... Ruth," an emotionally charged drama. This project was part of the "I Am..." female-led anthology series produced by Channel 4. "I Am... Ruth," which was released in 2022, dives into the complexities of a strained mother-daughter relationship. In the series, Winslet stepped into the role of Ruth, a mother struggling to connect to her emotionally distant daughter. Opposite her, Threapleton played the character of Freya, Ruth's teenage daughter.
As if acting opposite a once-in-a-generation talent like Kate Winslet so early on in your career might seem like an intimidating undertaking, acting opposite your own mother seems like an entirely different level of overwhelming. However, Threapleton didn't let any of it get in the way of her performance. Critics and audiences alike were wowed by Threapleton; the Independent called her a "revelation." It should come as no surprise, but Winslet sure seems to be her kid's biggest fan. As she said in an interview for the Royal Television Society, the Oscar winner was floored by her scene partner. "She's just phenomenal, and very, very brave, and I was incredibly proud of her," Winslet said.
And for how Threapleton felt about working alongside her veteran actor mom? By all accounts, she cherished the experience. As Threapleton told British Vogue, "I feel like it brought us closer."
Kate Winslet and her daughter dazzled at the BAFTAs
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton attended the BAFTAs together in May 2023 to represent Channel 4's "I Am... Ruth." They not only co-starred in the episode, but Winslet co-wrote it. The episode was nominated for multiple awards, and won Best Single Drama, while Winslet was awarded Best Actress for her performance. The mother-daughter duo attended in perfectly coordinated black ensembles. Winslet opted for an asymmetrical, mock neck black dress, while Threapleton stunned in a black halter jumpsuit with a white bodice. Both wore their hair in effortlessly tousled messy buns and donned statement earrings.
The highlight of the evening came when Winslet was awarded a BAFTA for her portrayal of the show's titular character. As she stepped onto the stage to accept her award, her emotions were palpable. Looking at Threapleton, Winslet expressed her deep gratitude and love, saying, "If I could break it in half, I would give the other half to my daughter, Mia Threapleton. We did this together, kiddo. There were days when it was agony for her to dig as deeply as she did into very frightening emotional territory sometimes, and it took my breath away." Threapleton was moved to tears by her mom's speech.
When "I Am... Ruth” won Best Single Drama, Threapleton and Winslet held each other while accepting the award alongside director Dominic Savage. All around, it was an emotional night that emphasized not only the similarities but the strong bond between these two women.
The unique challenges that went into making I Am... Ruth
In the gripping portrayal of a mother and daughter in crisis in "I Am... Ruth," the mother-daughter duo of Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton delivered performances that transcended mere on-screen drama. Turns out, even a veteran actor like Winslet can still struggle with the line between reality and fiction from time to time, especially when it comes to acting opposite her actual daughter. In a 2022 chat with the Independent, the Oscar winner noted that this particular project came with some emotional challenges. As she recalled to the outlet, she had a visceral reaction during a scene where Threapleton's character grapples with a panic attack. "I wanted to hug her and make it stop," Winslet confessed. "My instinct was to go, 'I've got you,' straight away, and I had to resist it at every turn."
On top of resisting their real-life instincts, Winslet and Threapleton also had to improvise their dialogue. As Winslet told Glamour, "There was no script... Every single word that came out of our mouths, we made up on the day." Perhaps unsurprisingly, Winslet and Threapleton fell right into the improvisational process and naturally played off of one another. As Winslet said in the Independent, "[W]e know how to push each other's buttons." This familiarity became an invaluable asset in bringing depth and authenticity to the complex dynamics portrayed in "I Am... Ruth."
Kate Winslet sensed her daughter would follow in her footsteps
Though Mia Threapleton initially planned on pursuing a career in fashion design, she ultimately couldn't resist the bright lights of Hollywood. Her mom, Kate Winslet, wasn't exactly shocked by this pivot. "I think I knew [it] was coming, actually. I think I always suspected," Winslet said on "Lorraine" in 2021. "And then sure enough, a couple years ago, she turned around, she said, 'You know, I think would like to give it a go.'"
While she did appear in a minor role in 2014's "A Little Chaos," one could argue Threapleton's acting career truly began when she landed a lead part in 2020's "Shadows." This chilling coming-of-age tale, much like "I Am... Ruth," centers around intricate family dynamics, but with a unique twist: it unfolds in a post-apocalyptic Ireland.
The opportunity couldn't have come at a better time for Threapleton. "I had just finished school, was free of exam hell, and felt excited, nervous and ready to start auditioning for things, and hoping that the opportunities to audition would come my way," she told Variety. In a separate chat with the Galway Film Fleadh, the Oscar winner's daughter expressed just how eager she was to get the ball rolling on her career. "I was talking to my agents like, 'I don't care what it is, just send stuff to me,'" she recalled. Threapleton received the script for "Shadows" — the first full script ever sent her way, mind you — and the rest is history.
How Mia Threapleton 'slipped under the radar'
When Mia Threapleton was ready to break into the film industry, she hoped to do so based solely on her own merits. While some might recommend she start using her mom's last name to open doors, she continued to use her father's last name. Her dad, filmmaker Jim Threapleton, presumably has his own connections in the industry, but it's not unfair to say Winslet is the household name. And as anyone who has followed the "nepo baby" discourse knows, being related to a household name not only can get you far in show business, but it can raise questions about whether or not you would've "made it" without that name.
So, Mia Threapleton didn't want to use her mom's name when she was first trying to get her big break. Clearly, the plan worked out. "What's been really great for her, is that she has a different surname," Kate Winslet said on "Lorraine." "So, that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar, and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter. And of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self-esteem, of course."
Kate Winslet has always taught her daughter about body positivity
In the journey of raising her only daughter, Kate Winslet has been a steadfast advocate for body positivity, imparting invaluable lessons about self-acceptance. Throughout Mia Threapleton's upbringing, Winslet consistently emphasized the beauty of embracing one's body, particularly celebrating a curvier figure.
The actor, who faced body-shaming in the '90s as she navigated the start of her career, was determined to shield her daughter from similar experiences. Witnessing the negative impact such comments had on her own self-esteem, Winslet wanted to break the cycle for Threapleton. Speaking on NBC's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" (via Today), Winslet revealed the absence of positive reinforcement about body image during her own formative years, highlighting the damaging effects of societal pressures on young women.
Winslet's commitment to fostering a positive body image was evident in their shared moments in front of the mirror. Winslet would reinforce affirmations like, "We are so lucky that we've got a shape. We're so lucky we're curvy. We're so lucky that we've got good bums." Winslet's advocacy for body positivity extends beyond her personal journey, making her one of many celebrities emphasizing the importance of fostering a healthy level of self-esteem in their children. "My daughter's generation have an ability to speak for themselves," she told The Times in 2022. "When I was younger you spoke when spoken to. That is not the case now. Young women are stronger. And they're prouder of their bodies."
The family dynamic beyond the red carpet
Despite her A-lister status, Kate Winslet prioritizes the ordinary aspects of motherhood. Contrary to what some may expect, Mia Threapleton and her brothers weren't dragged along to their mother's movie sets on a regular basis or stuck watching her do take after take. "[Visiting a set] was always a special treat," Threapleton shared with Variety. "I loved every second of it." Evidently, Winslet recognized how much Threapleton enjoyed her visits: On a 2015 episode of "Lorraine," Winslet expressed that her kids seemed "fascinated" whenever they stopped by her work.
Threapleton's childhood memories involve her mother in the kitchen, packing lunches, and taking the bus — experiences that Winslet deems crucial for her children to have a "typical" upbringing. As she said in The Guardian in 2004, she's always made an effort to be there for her little ones and give them a sense of normalcy.
In an interview with Parade, Winslet expressed, "I don't want them to feel that they are any different because of my job." In the midst of Threapleton's growing independence, Winslet emphasized in an interview with Harper's Bazaar the continued importance of her role in her daughter's life: "There are days when I think Mia doesn't need me any more, because she's so independent, but then I realize that, in many ways, she needs me now more than she ever did."
Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet worked with the same costume designer
When Emmy-winning costume designer Kate Carin's career had a bit of a full-circle moment when she was brought on as a costume designer for "The Buccaneers." Way back in the '90s, she was the costume designer on "Hideous Kinky," a film that features a 22-year-old Kate Winslet. (Winslet also happened to meet Mia's dad, Jim Threapleton, on that set.) A few decades later, Carin worked with Mia Threapleton on Apple TV+'s "The Buccaneers. "
In a 2023 interview with Hello!, Carin sang Winslet's kid's praises. "She's definitely one to watch," Carin said. "I think it's a blessing and a curse to be the daughter of somebody as well-known as Kate, but Mia is magical. I feel as though she's got the whole world ahead of her." The veteran costume designer also said she assumes Winslet must be the ideal role model for the up-and-coming actor. "Mia is going through what Kate went through at that age and I guess she'd be a great source of support," she said.
Carin's assessment doesn't seem too far-fetched, as Winslet has been candid about her own relationship to fame and the pressures that come with it. As she said at a 2022 Q&A (via The Standard), "I think often when you're a person in the public eye or high profile figure, the media kind of enshrines you in this kind of bulls**t of perfection and I've always hated that."
Mia Threapleton can't get enough of this Kate Winslet movie
As far as favorite Kate Winslet films go, Mia Threapleton's top choice may come as a surprise. Spoiler alert: It isn't "Titanic." In a 2022 chat with People, Winslet shared that her daughter and her eldest son, Joe Mendes, are massive fans of 2004's "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind." The veteran actor went on to say that her kids love the soundtrack, too.
Winslet also made it clear that her children only watch her movies when they want to; she isn't interested in making them sit down with her filmography against their will. So, Threapleton's love of "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" is all the more special. "I'll hear from someone's bedroom, Beck blasting. I'll be like, 'That's "Eternal Sunshine."' So that's kind of amazing," she said. The Oscar winner also admitted that her kids will recite her own lines of dialogue, but she won't always realize what they're quoting. "So they are kind of clinging onto these things that's really fun and certainly unexpected," she said.
While he may not be in "Eternal Sunshine" it sure seems safe to assume Threapleton is also a big fan of actor Leonardo DiCaprio. As noted in Heat magazine, Winslet's former co-star and longtime pal is "Uncle Leo" to her kids. Jack Dawson? More like Jack Dawww-son.