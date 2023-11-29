Prince William's Parenting Choices That Left Us Scratching Our Heads

Anyone who keeps an eye on the royals knows that when Prince William was a new dad, he made a few blunders with Prince George and every time it had something to do with a car seat — poor William, he was still trying to figure it out, and instead of being able to do it in private, he had to do it with the whole world watching.

The incident we're referring to occurred right after Prince William and Princess Catherine posed with their newborn baby on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital, as is royal tradition. Once the couple got ready to leave, several pictures were snapped of Prince George in his car seat, and these snaps ended up making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Royal commentator for CTV News, Richard Berthelsen, pointed out that little George was still wrapped in his baby blanket when he was placed in the car seat and the straps around him weren't secure and were fastened incorrectly. Berthelsen also pointed out that William forgot to lower the carrying handle. "Many manufacturers recommend the handle be pushed down once the seat is in," Berthelsen noted. Perhaps William hadn't gotten around to reading the manual?

Of course, some outraged parents took to social media to criticize William for this (understandable) blunder. "I noticed this INSTANTLY and my stomach turned. I even posted it on Facebook. I'm SHOCKED," one user on BabyCenter.com said.