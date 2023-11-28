General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Is Done With Esme (& So Are We)

Ever since the wicked Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) conveniently got amnesia and forgot all of the evil crimes she committed on "General Hospital," the character has been seemingly on a redemption arc. One of her victims, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), has been wary about Esme's amnesia claim but has chosen to wait and see what happens. However, Ali herself is pretty much over Esme at this point.

Ali's character's boyfriend, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) previously hated Esme but changed his tune as he helped her take care of his baby brother and her son, Ace. There was tension between Spencer and Trina because he didn't want Esme and Ace to move out of his grandmother's house. After reiterating that Spencer's the child's brother and not his father, Trina got through to him, and their relationship is back on track.

As the events of the Thanksgiving episode roll on, Spencer and Trina's reunion will land them between the sheets. But as Ali told Soap Opera Digest in an article released on November 24, they still end up discussing how Esme's move will change things. The actress herself was thinking, "Why are we still talking about Esme? Why is she still being brought up?" She wanted to see the characters get past the issue, remarking, "We talked about it, and we just got done doing what we were doing, so let's just move on, okay?" Fans are also fed up with Esme, and something needs to be done with the character.