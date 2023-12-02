The Tragic Reason Hallmark's Ashley Williams & Nikki DeLoach Support The ALZ Association

Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach are fan-favorite Hallmark actors, each starring in over ten made-for-TV movies on the channel. While we're used to seeing these stars tie things up with a happily ever after on our TV screens, Williams and DeLoach have also been working hard to bring some of these feel-good vibes to a cause close to their hearts.

Inspired by their shared experiences, the actors are outspoken supporters of the Alzheimer's Association, a nonprofit that specializes in Alzheimer's research, support, and advocacy. "Nikki and I connected because both of our families were dealing with dementia as a disease," Williams shared with Southern Living. "The way it manifested itself in her dad and in my mom were pretty similar so we were really there for each other."

Since they became friends in the early 2000s, both Williams and DeLoach have lost a parent to Alzheimer's disease. Now, they're determined to use their Hallmark fame to advocate for their shared cause.