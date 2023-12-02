It Seems Meghan Markle Isn't Giving Up Her Hollywood Plans Just Yet
Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry, she was perhaps best known for playing Rachel Zane on "Suits." She was one of the characters who left "Suits" after the end of Season 7. Shortly after her departure from the show was reported in November 2017, Meghan had another big announcement — she and Prince Harry were engaged.
While their 2018 wedding was televised around the world, Meghan hasn't been back to work as an actor since she left "Suits." But even though she's no longer on the acting side, Meghan is still very much involved with Hollywood.
Meghan returned to the red carpet for Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles — she was one of the honorees in 2022 — and she was asked by Variety about what entertainment projects she had coming up in Hollywood. Meghan explained what they were working on and what was inspiring her, without actually giving away too many specifics: "Things that make people feel ... I was gonna say good, but it's more than that," Meghan said. "Things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot of potential projects coming up
Meghan Markle then hinted at multiple things in the works, saying: "we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them. We're just really proud of what we're creating." While Prince Harry wasn't with Meghan at the event, she did mention him and confirmed that he was also excited about working on their upcoming projects.
Though she didn't mention Netflix directly, it's most likely that the upcoming projects that Meghan and Prince Harry are working on have to do with their Netflix deal. Archewell Studios, the entertainment arm of their Archewell company, has a multi-million dollar partnership in place with the streaming service. And they've already completed a couple of projects for them, including a six-part docuseries called "Harry & Meghan" telling their side of the story of their stepping down as working royals in 2020, and "Heart of Invictus," about athletes preparing for and competing in the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.
Meghan Markle did some voiceover work after marrying Prince Harry
It would be easy to imagine that Meghan Markle's Hollywood projects would involve her return to acting and capitalizing on the popularity of "Suits" on Netflix, which became one of the most watched shows when it debuted on the streaming service. But it sounds like that might just be a dream for her fans. In 2022, Meghan told Variety, that when it came to getting back into acting, she made it clear that wasn't the plan: "I'm done," Meghan said, "I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."
And while you can't see her on-screen, Meghan did do some voiceover work for Disney+ that came out a few months after she and Harry stepped down from being working royals. While it could be assumed that she would be a natural to voice a princess character in an animated movie — she is a real-life duchess after all — instead, she was the narrator for "Elephant," a Disneynature documentary about the lives of elephants in southern Africa, and she donated her money for the work to Elephants Without Borders. Elephants and wildlife conservation, particularly in Africa, means a lot to both Meghan and Harry, and Botswana was where the two went on their third in-person date and potentially where they fell in love. So perhaps one of their upcoming projects will be in Botswana? Only time will tell.