It Seems Meghan Markle Isn't Giving Up Her Hollywood Plans Just Yet

Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry, she was perhaps best known for playing Rachel Zane on "Suits." She was one of the characters who left "Suits" after the end of Season 7. Shortly after her departure from the show was reported in November 2017, Meghan had another big announcement — she and Prince Harry were engaged.

While their 2018 wedding was televised around the world, Meghan hasn't been back to work as an actor since she left "Suits." But even though she's no longer on the acting side, Meghan is still very much involved with Hollywood.

Meghan returned to the red carpet for Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles — she was one of the honorees in 2022 — and she was asked by Variety about what entertainment projects she had coming up in Hollywood. Meghan explained what they were working on and what was inspiring her, without actually giving away too many specifics: "Things that make people feel ... I was gonna say good, but it's more than that," Meghan said. "Things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community."